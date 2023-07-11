AppJetty Partners with novaCapta to Offer Enhanced Microsoft Dynamics Solutions

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, a leading provider of software products and solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with novaCapta, a prominent IT consultancy and implementation firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions.

This strategic collaboration aims to deliver advanced Dynamics solutions and services to medium-sized and large companies, empowering them to achieve greater success in their operations.

novaCapta has built a strong reputation with its expertise in consulting and implementing digital solutions that drive customer success and efficiency.

As part of the partnership, AppJetty will serve as a Dynamics partner, leveraging its extensive portfolio of Dynamics solutions to offer the best solution to customers.

“With Biztech, we have a trusted partner at our side, with whom we are happy to cooperate. Helpfulness and qualitative cooperation characterize our partnership,” said Nico Lahier, MS Dynamics Consultant at novaCapta.

“We are excited to join forces with novaCapta and embark on this partnership,” said Maulik Shah, CEO at Biztech, “Together, we aim to provide our customers with unparalleled solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Dynamics. This collaboration commits to delivering high-quality products and services that drive business growth and success.”

The collaboration between AppJetty and novaCapta opens up a range of Dynamics services opportunities, enabling both companies to deliver comprehensive solutions to their clients. Combining AppJetty’s technical expertise and innovative products with novaCapta’s vast experience and deep knowledge of the Microsoft environment, the partnership is expected to deliver exceptional results for businesses seeking Dynamics solutions.

About novaCapta:

novaCapta is an IT consultancy and implementation firm that delivers digital solutions within the Microsoft environment. As a trusted partner for medium and enterprise companies, novaCapta provides comprehensive consulting, implementation, and support services that enable organizations to maximize efficiency, productivity, & growth.

About AppJetty:

AppJetty, a Biztech venture, is a leading software products and solutions provider specializing in ecommerce extensions, CRM extensions, and mobile app development. With a robust portfolio of innovative products, AppJetty serves diverse industries and businesses of all sizes. The company is known for its quality offerings, exceptional customer support, and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions.

Original Blog: https://www.appjetty.com/blog/appjetty-novacapta-dynamics-partnership/