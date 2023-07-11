EPIC Services Company Offers Digital Estate Planning At Its Best

Incline Village, NV, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —When it comes to estate planning and ensuring that assets go to the right beneficiaries, then ePIC Services Company is truly the one to trust.

Today, the ePIC Services Company offers affordable and convenient solutions for people in need of trust services. With the power of their patented eStatePlan, a digital estate planning technology, their advisors, attorneys, investment advisors, and funding specialists can work with clients to create a customized solution that meets their individual needs.

The company was launched in 2017 with a vision to create an estate planning company that would completely disrupt the estate planning industry. Within two years, the process had been fully embraced. COVID-19 has hastened the need for digital transformation, and today the company is changing lives and the industry.

It offers clients digital estate planning and trust creation services. With ePIC, there is no need to arrange in-person meetings when you want to create or modify your trust.

With a ground-breaking business model, ePIC has opened up opportunities for the masses and the mass affluent to have greater generational control over their wealth. Their services bring clients and advisors together, all to elevate each client’s experience.

“Through our team of advisors, network attorneys and funding specialists, we provide white glove onboarding services and support to facilitate and complete your legacy planning goals and objectives,” said a company official.

“With our innovative process, families in need of estate planning services can access affordable solutions – from anywhere. Our revolutionary approach allows you to take hold, access, and control your trust services online!”

With over 250 years of combined experience, their staff can help clients make the smartest financial decisions possible and ensure that their final wishes are met.

Their eStatePlan™, a secured cloud-based estate planning tool, allows a client to use the state-of-the-art estate planning and medical preparedness system, helping them gain peace of mind and knowing their affairs are in order no matter what the future brings.

“You can take comfort in knowing that you have set everything in place, keep your documents updated in real-time, and can share them with the people you designate. The eStatePlan is the most convenient, efficient, and cost-effective way to ensure your legacy is executed exactly how you want it to be,” he added.

For more information about the concept:

Phone: 855-777-3742

Email: Reagan@brightlinesocial.com

Website: https://epicservicescompany.com/