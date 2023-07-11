Stationary Fuel Cell System Market to Accumulate Revenue of by USD 20.7 Million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Global stationary fuel cell system market is anticipated to amount to US$ 20.2 billion by the year 2032. Governments in different nations are launching a variety of projects for the generation of clean energy in response to growing environmental concerns about sustainability and soaring energy demand.

Stationary fuel cell systems contribute to the generation of clean energy with no reliance on the grid. So many of these projects are predicted to offer the sector profitable growth prospects. This is predicted to drive a 7.48X increase in stationary fuel cell system sales between 2022 and 2032.

Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of stationary fuel cells systems, owing to their ability to provide power at remote locations in absence of grid infrastructures is favoring the growth in the market.

Increasing inclination towards stationary fuel cells systems for the production of power and heat attributed to their high reliability and efficiency is augmenting the sales across the combined heat and power segment.

Key Highlights

The U.S. is anticipated to account for the largest share in North America market, owing to increasing government emphasis on clean energy production.

market, owing to increasing government emphasis on clean energy production. China is expected to register robust growth in East Asia market, favored by the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the country.

is expected to register robust growth in market, favored by the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the country. India is forecast to emerge as a highly lucrative market in South Asia & Oceania, accounting for more than 2/5 th of the revenue share over the assessment period.

is forecast to emerge as a highly lucrative market in & Oceania, accounting for more than 2/5 of the revenue share over the assessment period. On the basis of technology, the proton-exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) segment is estimated to account for over 1/3 rd of the global sales by 2022.

of the global sales by 2022. In terms of power range, the less than 1Kw segment is projected to hold over 38% of the demand share through 2032.

Competitive Dashboard

As per Fact.MR, top 5 companies in the global stationary fuel cells system market are expected to, collectively, account for more than 29% of the total revenue share in 2022.

Leading players are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with other companies to expand their market presence. Apart from this, new product development is the key strategy adopted by prominent companies to upscale their presence among consumers.

For instance,

In July 2020 , Plug Power Inc., an American electrical equipment manufacturing company, announced launching a line of zero-emission stationary fuel cell systems, “GENSURE HP FUEL CELL PLATFORM,” designed for large-scale, high power backup power applications. This assisted the company to strengthen their footprint in the U.S. market.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Plug Power Inc.

Fuelcell Energy Inc.

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Ballard Power Systems

POSCO ENERGY

SOLIDpower Group

Bloom Energy Corporation

PowerCell

AFC Energy Plc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Other

More Valuable Insights on Stationary Fuel Cell Systems Market

An exhaustive study published by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on the global stationary fuel cell systems market, analyzing forecast statistics for the assessment period 2022-2032. The study offers refines sales projections in stationary fuel cell system market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology: MCFC PAFC PEMFC SOFC

By Application: Prime Power Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

By Power Range: Less than 1Kw 5kW-250kW 250kW-1mW More than 1mW

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



