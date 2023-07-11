Europe Carbon Dioxide Market is Expected to Reach US$ 772.4 Million by the end of 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a thorough industry analysis conducted by Fact.MR, a leader of market research and competitive intelligence, the European carbon dioxide market is anticipated to reach US$ 383.6 million in 2022 and will grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast years of 2022–2032. For use in a variety of applications in the healthcare and medical industry, carbon dioxide is becoming more and more in demand on the European market.

The food & beverage industry is the largest end-user of carbon dioxide in Europe. Carbon dioxide is used in the food & beverage industry for a variety of purposes, such as carbonating beverages, preserving food, and creating whipped cream. The increasing demand for carbonated beverages and processed foods is driving the growth of the carbon dioxide market in the food & beverage industry.

Key Companies Profiled

Air Liquide S.A.

The Linde Group

The Messer Group GmbH

SOL Spa

Strandmollen

ACAIL Gas

AKER Carbon Capture

Eni S.p.A.

Climeworks

Northern Lights JV DA

Development of Market

Key carbon dioxide manufacturers in Europe are increasing their investments in R&D to introduce novel technologies to capture carbon dioxide.

Not only this, they are also resorting to organic and inorganic growth strategies along with acquisitions and collaborative activities to expand their operations, achieve efficiency, and maintain their market stance. Prominent manufacturers of carbon dioxide in Europe are investing in the research and development of better technologies to augment product output.

For instance :

Air Liquide entered into a joint venture with Gippsland Basin in 2021. The joint venture is between Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd. and BHP Petroleum Pty Ltd. to construct a new facility delivering CO2 to industries in Australia.

Messer Group GmbH acquired Linde AG’s gas business in North America in 2019, along with the business activities of Praxair in South America.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of carbon dioxide market positioned across Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Takeaways

The European carbon dioxide market is expected to surpass US$ 772.4 million by 2032, rising at the rate of 7.2%.

The registered a historic CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2021.

The combustion production method holds 51.2% share in the European market.

Centralized delivery mode is predicted to rise at 11.5% CAGR over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

The food & beverage industry is the end-use leader in this market and holds 49.5% market share.

Germany leads the European market with 26.1% share and is projected to rise at 8.6% CAGR during the forecast years.

Together, Russia and Germany are likely to represent 45.7% of the European market share in 2022.

Industry Research

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market by Production Method : Combustion Biological

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market by Delivery Mode : Centralized Pipelines Trucks/Bulk Cylinders Onsite

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market by End-use Industry : Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Healthcare Chemicals Other Industrial Uses

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market by Country : Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe



