Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market to Reach Nearly US$ 146.8 billion by the end of 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global lithium-ion battery cathode market is valued to be US$ 47.3 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% to reach US$ 146.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3816?AS



Key Companies

BAK Group

Hitachi

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

Toshiba Corporation

Key findings of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market study:

The global lithium-ion battery market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 104.6 billion during the forecast period

The global lithium-ion battery cathode market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 42.2 billion

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period

Historic growth rate of the global lithium-ion battery cathode market was about 9.0%

Asia Pacific dominates the lithium-ion battery cathode market

Regional breakdown of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Lithium-ion Battery Cathode vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3816?AS

Competitive Landscape

Prominent lithium-ion battery cathode manufacturers are BAK Group, Hitachi, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, and Toshiba Corporation

Major players in the market continue to use strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in overseas territories. Although global market players continue to focus strictly on increasing production capacity, making new investments remains a priority for them.

For instance :

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced that they will deepen their existing partnership based on a shared vision of CO2-neutral electric truck transport. CATL supplies lithium-ion batteries for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric vehicle, which is scheduled to enter series production in 2024. The supply extends beyond 2030.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cathode positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Industry Research

By Cell Type : Cylindrical Cell Prismatic Cell Polymer Cell

By Battery Type : Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cobalt Oxide Lithium-Ion Batteries Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Batteries

By Capacity : 0–3,000 mAh 3,000–10,000 mAh 10,000–60,000 mAh 60,000 mAh and Above

By Voltage : Low Voltage (Below 12V) Medium Voltage (12V – 36V) High Voltage (Above 36V)

By End-use Industry : Consumer Electronics Automotive Aerospace Marine Medical Industrial Power Telecommunication

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Queries addressed in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market report:

Why are the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Lithium-ion Battery Cathode market?

Get Full Access t the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3816

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com