Sales of E-Prescribing Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 15.49 Billion by 2033

The market for e-Prescription systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the next 10 years, from its current value of US$ 2.96 billion in 2023 to US$ 15.49 billion by 2033. E-Prescription systems are divided into hardware, software, and services categories based on their constituent parts. During the projected period (2023-2033), it is expected that global sales of electronic prescription services will increase at an excellent CAGR of 19.5%, while demand for e-Prescribing systems will grow at a 17% CAGR.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of e-Prescription systems trends accelerating e-Prescription systems sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of e-Prescription systems identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Top Companies in e-Prescription systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

DrFirst, Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Henry Schein, Inc.

MEDITECH

Practice Fusion, Inc

Key findings of the e-Prescription systems study:

Regional breakdown of the e-Prescription systems based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by e-Prescription systems vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the e-Prescription systems to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global e-Prescription systems.

Market Trends

Epic Systems Corporation is one of the top companies in the e-Prescribing systems market, which specialises in interoperable technologies and focuses particularly on the requirements of healthcare organisations. In comparison to any of its rivals in this market, the organisation is renowned for having numerous secured contracts with small to major hospitals. Hospital conglomerates such as Johns Hopkins Health System, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care are among its clientele.

In August 2021, Meddo, an Indian start-up operating a digital outpatient care platform, paid cash and stock to acquire Doxper, another start-up. The acquisition is anticipated to increase Meddo’s monthly patient base by between 300,000 and 400,000. Within the next 12 to 15 months, the purchase also plans to remodel 1,000 additional clinics in India’s premier areas.

A partnership between MediRecords and the eRX Script Exchange to deliver electronic prescriptions to patients was announced in September 2020.

By Component: Hardware Software Services

Type of System: Standalone e-Prescribing Systems Integrated e-Prescribing Systems

By Delivery Mode: Cloud-based Web-based On-premise

By End User: Hospitals Office-based Physicians Pharmacies, Clinics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Queries addressed in the e-Prescription systems report:

Why are the e-Prescription systems players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global e-Prescription systems?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the e-Prescription systems?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global e-Prescription systems?

