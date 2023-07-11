Automotive Gear Market Revenue to Flourish at a 5.7% CAGR By 2032, Says Fact.MR

A recent report from Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, projects that by 2032, sales of automobile gear will reach US$ 8.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Vehicle production has been rising steadily over time in both developed and developing countries. Over the coming years, the automobile gear market will expand more due to this.

Systems in automobiles rely heavily on gears. Vehicle sales directly affect the growth of the gears market. Another cause for market increase in the automotive industry is the transition to more expensive and energy-efficient technology, such as seven-speed and eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

Service Providers

  • Eaton Corporation
  • Bharat Gears Limited
  • GKN Plc., Inc.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corporation
  • Showa Corporation
  • American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Linamar Corporation
  • NSK Limited
  • Univance Corporation etc.

Major Impression

  • In the last five years, the Indian automotive gear industry has expanded at a rate of 4.5%.
  • The global market for Automotive Gear was valued at US$ 4.45 Billion in 2021
  • Fact.MR foresees automotive gear demand to reach US$ USD 4.7 Billion in 2022
  • North American regional market is expected to account for 35% market share in 2022
  • European regional market is expected to account for 25% market share in 2022

The readability score of the Automotive Gear Market Demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections. This Automotive Gear market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Automotive Gear along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Market Competition:

  • ZF announced the Integration of the MICO Brand and new products at MINExpo 2021 in September 2021. The company has also introduced several new products, along with the Redulus4F Industrial Gearbox Series and Advanced Serviceability Solutions.
  • In May 2021, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. and REE Automotive announced a collaboration to design a new electric propulsion device for e-Mobility.
  • Dana Incorporated revealed in March 2019 that it had completed the acquisition of the Oerlikon Group’s Drive Systems segment.
  • JATCO introduced a new continuously variable transmission “CVT-X” for medium and large FWD vehicles in June 2021, with enhanced environmental efficiency and drivability.

Industry Survey:

  • By Product Type :
    • Worm Gears
    • Bevel Gears
    • Spur Gears
    • Helical Gears
    • Rack and Pinion Gears
    • Planetary Gears
    • Hypoid Gears
    • Others
  • By Sales Channel :
    • OEM
    • Aftermarket
  • By Vehicle Type :
    • Passenger Cars
    • LCV
    • Trucks
    • Buses
    • Off-Road Vehicles
    • Two-Wheelers
  • By Application :
    • Engine
    • Drive Shaft
    • Transmission
    • Differential
    • Steering System
    • Others
  • By Material Type :
    • Metallic
    • Non-Metallic
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • CIS & Russia
    • APEJ
    • Japan
    • Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Automotive Gear make a difference?

  • The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions
  • The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period
  • The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets
  • Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies
  • Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably
  • Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Automotive Gear  Market
  • Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future
  • Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Email : sales@factmr.com

