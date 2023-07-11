Automotive Gear Market Revenue to Flourish at a 5.7% CAGR By 2032, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent report from Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, projects that by 2032, sales of automobile gear will reach US$ 8.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Vehicle production has been rising steadily over time in both developed and developing countries. Over the coming years, the automobile gear market will expand more due to this.

Systems in automobiles rely heavily on gears. Vehicle sales directly affect the growth of the gears market. Another cause for market increase in the automotive industry is the transition to more expensive and energy-efficient technology, such as seven-speed and eight-speed automatic gearboxes.

Eaton Corporation

Bharat Gears Limited

GKN Plc., Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Showa Corporation

American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc.

Linamar Corporation

NSK Limited

Univance Corporation etc.

In the last five years, the Indian automotive gear industry has expanded at a rate of 4.5%.

The global market for Automotive Gear was valued at US$ 4.45 Billion in 2021

Fact.MR foresees automotive gear demand to reach US$ USD 4.7 Billion in 2022

North American regional market is expected to account for 35% market share in 2022

European regional market is expected to account for 25% market share in 2022

The Automotive Gear Market Demand report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Automotive Gear along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Market Competition:

ZF announced the Integration of the MICO Brand and new products at MINExpo 2021 in September 2021. The company has also introduced several new products, along with the Redulus4F Industrial Gearbox Series and Advanced Serviceability Solutions.

In May 2021, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. and REE Automotive announced a collaboration to design a new electric propulsion device for e-Mobility.

Dana Incorporated revealed in March 2019 that it had completed the acquisition of the Oerlikon Group’s Drive Systems segment.

JATCO introduced a new continuously variable transmission “CVT-X” for medium and large FWD vehicles in June 2021, with enhanced environmental efficiency and drivability.

By Product Type : Worm Gears Bevel Gears Spur Gears Helical Gears Rack and Pinion Gears Planetary Gears Hypoid Gears Others

: By Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Cars LCV Trucks Buses Off-Road Vehicles Two-Wheelers

By Application : Engine Drive Shaft Transmission Differential Steering System Others

By Material Type : Metallic Non-Metallic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



How will insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Automotive Gear make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Automotive Gear Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

