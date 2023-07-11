Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size Hit US$ 2.7 Billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global parcel sortation systems market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, advancing at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A parcel sortation system is a network of conveyor belts that sorts packages according to their destination. It typically consists of one or more input stations, sorting and routing modules, distribution lines (parcels out to carriers), and a number of output stations.

Parcel sortation systems are widely utilized in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, automotive, electronics, logistics, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others. Companies’ spending is increasing due to a rise in labor costs. As a result, businesses are using automated solutions that will help to reduce labor expenses while still providing high accuracy in the process. The growing need for automated systems in various industries is expected to boost the demand for parcel sortation systems.

With increasing Internet penetration rates in developing nations, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the adoption of online retailing is rising rapidly. As internet penetration increases in developing nations, demand for parcel sortation systems will rise significantly throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global parcel sortation systems market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022.

The market is anticipated to garner US$ 2.7 billion revenue by 2032.

Worldwide demand for parcel sortation systems is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The European market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The United States market reached a value of US$ 322.1 million in 2022

“Rapidly growing e-Commerce industry, rising labor costs & industrial automation, and advancements in technologies such as AI and robots for sorting activities are the primary factors driving the growth of the global parcel sortation systems market. Moreover, the widespread usage of IoT technology is offering more prospects for market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of Parcel Sortation Systems Industry Research

By Component: Hardware Software Services

By Type: Linear Loop

By End Use: Logistics e-Commerce Airports Food & Beverages Other End Uses

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to lead the global parcel sortation systems market during the study period. The United Kingdom and Germany are expected to make substantial contributions to the European market.

Market players in Europe are heavily focused on smart technologies, such as robot-based and AI-based parcel sorting systems.

For example, in September 2021, LiBiao Robot introduced a new mobile robot-based parcel sortation system called “Mini Yellow.” This was created primarily for European economies such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France.

Key Companies Profiled

Alstef Automation S.A

Autotech Private Limited

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Beumer Group

Murata Machinery, Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Böwe Systec GmbH

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Siemens Logistics GmbH

Dematic

Equinox

Falcon Fives

GBI Intralogistics, Inc

GreyOrange

Interroll Group

Intralox, L.L.C

Invata Intralogisitcs

Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global parcel sortation systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware, software, services) type (linear, loop) and end use (logistics, e-Commerce, airports, food & beverage, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

