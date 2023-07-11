Electric Mobility Industry Trends, Capacity, Production and Forecast Analysis

Electric Mobility Industry Data Book – Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler and Light Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Surge in the adoption of EVs, especially e-scooters among the youth, light commercial vehicles for rapid transportation with reduced carbon footprints and increasing purchasing capacity across the globe are expected to significantly increase the demand for E- mobility, thereby supporting the market growth.

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Two-Wheeler Market size was estimated at USD 91.07 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The global electric two-wheeler market comprises markets for electric scooters and electric motorcycles.

In India, a growing number of start-ups and their rising focus on research development activities pertaining to the integration of electronics and other latest technologies has bolstered the electric two-wheeler market growth in the country.

The E-Scooters/mopeds segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growing concerns over the rising levels of vehicular emissions are expected to drive the adoption of E-Scooters.

The sale of E-motorcycles is anticipated to increase globally owing to shifting consumer preferences toward motorcycles and expansion of road networks & charging infrastructure in the developing parts of the world.

The increasing use of E- motorcycles for business activities and recreational activities such as off-roading, racing, and touring across the globe is also contributing to their increased sales.

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Three-Wheeler Market size was estimated at USD 1.28 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The 1000 W to 1500 W segment has observed the highest market share in 2021 due to its affordable operational cost

The growth of the electric three wheeler market is linked to the demand for both electric three wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles in developing countries owing to a surge in last-mile delivery and commute

Government initiatives in the Asia Pacific region such as PLI and FAME scheme by the Indian Government have encouraged market growth

Lithium-ion batteries are being increasingly used in electric vehicles due to their smaller size and lower charging duration

Electric Light Commercial Vehicles Market Report Highlights

The global Electric Light Commercial Vehicles Market size was estimated at USD 9.30 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing demand for the lightweight, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective vehicle for the transportation of goods is fueling the growth of light commercial vehicles such as pick-up trucks, vans and minibus in the market.

Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector is further creating demand for the logistics transportation service, an electric light commercial vehicle which offers tax incentives, contributes to reducing fuel emission, and are affordable.

Thus, LCVs are widely preferred for door-to-door delivery, pick, and drop, and shipping service in the market.

Moreover, government initiatives to reduce the global carbon footprint has positively impacted the growth of light commercial vehicles.

Key players operating in the Electric Mobility industry are:

AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Greeves Electric mobility Private Limited (Ampere Vehicles)

Bird Rides, Inc.

Ideanomics, Inc.

Hero Electric (Hero Eco Group)

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Motovolt

Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc.,)

Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited

Rad Power Bikes Inc.,

