Mass Flow Controllers Market to Experience Robust Developments in Exotic Alloys Segment with a Significant Share in Revenue

The global mass flow controllers market is valued at US$ 847 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033. Fact.MR has predicted global demand for mass flow controllers to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years. Sales of mass flow controller are rising at a healthy pace due to their increasing need in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and a far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Mass Flow Controllers Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Hitachi Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Kobold Messring GmbH

Axetris AG

Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

Brooks Instrument

Aircom Pneumatik GmbH

Oval Corporation

Malema Engineering Corporation

Flexible Industriemesstechnik GmbH (FLEXIM)

Mass Flow Controllers Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Coriolis Mass Flow Meters Differential Pressure Flow Meters Thermal Mass Flow Meters

By Material : Stainless Steel Exotic Alloys

By Flow Rate : Low Medium High

By Industry : Semiconductors Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Water & Wastewater Treatment



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, major mass flow controller companies are developing advanced flow controllers based on end users’ needs. Several organic and inorganic marketing tactics are adopted by key market players.

Advanced industrial thermal mass flow controller and meter for food & beverage and biopharmaceutical applications were introduced by Sierra Instruments in February 2022. The careful regulation of the gases in bioreactors is a requirement for engineers in the biopharmaceutical sector. The Redy Industrial thermal mass flow meter by Sierra provides optimum microbial growth to guarantee precise mixing and biomass distribution.

