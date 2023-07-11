Keratin Market Garner to US$ 13 Billion By 2032, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Keratin sales are predicted to increase at a CAGR of almost 6.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 3.20 billion, per a recent report by Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence. The market’s expansion can be attributed to the rising use of keratin in the personal care and cosmetics sectors. The product has a significant impact on the creation of numerous drugs and tablets that boost human immunity.

It is a protein that feeds the entire human body as well as the hair, nails, and skin. In order to give customers the nourishment they require, it is also utilised as a supplement. The use of keratin in haircare products such as shampoos and conditioners along with a wide variety of other cosmetic products such as hair smoothening creams, gels, soaps, and facewashes is positively influencing the demand for keratin. Personal care & cosmetic products have become an integral part of the lives of the masses across the world.

Vegetables such as carrots, garlic, sweet potatoes, broccoli, kale, and onions are significant providers of keratin. These vegetables are not only good for flavoring the food products but also help improve their immunizing properties by increasing the volume of keratin present in food products. Food & beverage companies include these vegetables in their products to certify them as healthy and nutritious. The prevailing trend of veganism worldwide is expected to fuel the consumption of plant-based keratin in the form of food products in the coming years.

Major Keratin Service Providers

Proteina

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Rejuvenol

Scherdiva

Keratin Express

Keraplast

NutriScience Innovations LLC

Guangzhou FONCIU Cosmetics Limited

Shaanxi Qinland Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd.

Greentech Biochemicals Co. Limited

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Kerline S.r.l

Active Concepts LLC

BASF SE

Market Competition

Active Concepts LLC is focusing on providing keratin to vegan cosmetic products. Thus, the company is deriving keratin from botanical sources. The company’s AC vegan keratin OS is non-GMO and made of chickpea, quinoa and lentil proteins.

Greentech Biochemicals Co., Limited. Is another key player providing keratin in different types, namely hydrolyzed keratin powder and keratin powder.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, hydrolyzed products are expected to possess 45% market share for keratin market.

By application, personal care & cosmetics is expected to possess 40% market share for keratin.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period.

North America is expected to possess 35% market share for keratin market.

U.S., Canada, India and China will flourish at a CAGR of 18.5% combined until 2032

Industry Survey

By Product: Hydrolysed Others

By Application: Personal Care & Cosmetics Animal Plant Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Animal Plant Food & Beverages Animal Plant

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Keratin Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Keratin Market in 2022?

At what rate will sales in the global Keratin Market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the demand in the Keratin Market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global Keratin Market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Keratin Market during the forecast period?

