Wearable Adhesives Market to to Discern Magnified Growth of US$ 900 Million by the End of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent industry report by Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, the global wearable adhesives market is anticipated to reach a worth of US$ 900 million by 2033, growing quickly at a 9.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Electronic devices created for people to wear on their bodies are referred to as “wearable technology.” In addition to commercial uses, wearable technology is extensively used in navigational systems and healthcare.

Obesity and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are two key factors fueling demand for wearable technology and the expansion of the industry. Additionally, rising consumer awareness of health and wellbeing is hastening the rise of the global market. Due to the government’s expanding healthcare initiatives that emphasize the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, there is a greater awareness of this issue among the general public.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8334?AS

Key Emphasize

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

Ethicon US LLC

Chemence Ltd

Gentag, Inc

GluStitch Inc

Upshots

The global wearable adhesives market amounted to US$ 370 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for wearable adhesives is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to garner US$ 900 million by 2033.

North America held 35% share of the global market in 2022.

Silicone-based adhesives accounted for 50% share of the worldwide market in 2022.

“The global wearable adhesives market is benefitting significantly from factors such as increased incidence of chronic diseases, expanding obese population, technological improvements, and new product releases,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8334?AS

Market Developments

3M collaborated with PolarSeal Tapes & Conversions, a developer of medical device solutions, in October 2022. Companies collaborated to create wearable medical device adhesive solutions.

In September 2022, 3M partnered with Epicore Biosystems, a digital health firm, and Innovize, Inc., a specialized medical device maker. This alliance aims to address a variety of issues by utilizing better and safer healthcare solutions.

3M unveiled 3M Medical Tape 4576, an adhesive tape intended to secure medical equipment to a patient’s skin, in April 2022. The product provides skin devices with greater flexibility, and adhesion.

3M introduced 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Tapes, a next-generation silicone adhesive, in November 2020. The product is repositionable, conformable, and flexible, making it compatible with a variety of medical devices, such as wearable cardiac monitors, glucose monitoring systems, and sleep and incontinence devices.

Scapa Healthcare revealed major additions to its Hydrocolloid Technology Center in Orangeburg, New York, in April 2021. The company is investing heavily to address the expanding global demand for superior medical-grade hydrocolloid adhesive technologies.

Industry Research

By Product : Acrylic-based Silicone-based

By Application : Diagnostic Devices Monitoring Devices

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global market. The growing development of advanced technologies, increasing obese population, and rising demand for monitoring devices are contributing to regional market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to experience substantial growth over the next ten years.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8334

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com