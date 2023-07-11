Pallet Inverter Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth of US$ 1.87 Billion During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, the market for portable inverter generators was valued at US$ 3.05 billion. In addition, growth is anticipated to pick up between 2022 and 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 9.7% and reaching US$ 7.7 billion. The constantly expanding construction industry is another factor driving market expansion, as is the rising popularity of portable generators.

The construction industry makes extensive use of power equipment of all sizes, such as drills, motors, compressors, and air hammers. The majority of new building projects, where the majority of the work is done at night and in circumstances where access to electricity from power grids is not possible, rely heavily on portable generators.

Additionally, biofuel provides energy independence to countries such as Japan and Italy, which import petroleum and natural gas from other countries. Biofuels can be produced from soybean, canola, corn, used cooking oil, and animal fats. Rising demand for biofuel powered generators will provide an opportunity to market players over the forecast period.

Emerging countries like China, India, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to navigate the demand curve. Whereas, economies including the US, Germany and UK is expected to account for a notable share in portable inverter generator market. Portable inverter generator market is gaining momentum over conventional generators, due to its advanced technological features, high quality outputs, minimal NV (Noise & Vibration) levels and ease of carrying it anywhere.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 4.4% was recorded for the Portable Inverter Generator market from 2017-2021

In FY 2021, the Portable Inverter Generator market reached a valuation of US$ 2.78 Billion

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.0% in 2022

By Fuel Type, the Gasoline Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting an 9.5% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Portable Inverter Generator in the US will likely expand at an 9.6% CAGR

The Portable Inverter Generator market in Japan is expected to expand at a 9.5% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Portable Inverter Generator Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Portable Inverter Generator in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Honda announced planned to begin sales of its new EU32i portable generator equipped with a newly designed dedicated engine (with a maximum output of 3.2kVA). The company also revealed that sales would begin in the European region in March 2022, followed by the expansion of sales to other regions globally.

In June 2021, Generac Holdings Inc. announced that the company had acquired Deep Sea Electronics Limited, an advanced controls designer and manufacturer. Deep Sea Electronics provides a diverse suite of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications, including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging, and off-highway vehicles.

In March 2021, Generac Power Systems announced their complete redesign of Powermate portable generators. The new line-up consists of ten modules of portable generators to meet nearly all the demand, and make life easier for homeowners.

Industry Survey

By Fuel Type : Gasoline Diesel

By Power : Under 1,000 Watt 1,000-2,000 Watt 2,000-3,000 Watt 3,000-4,000 Watt Above 4,000 Watt

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



