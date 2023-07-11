Pallet Inverter Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth of US$ 1.87 Billion During 2022-2032

Posted on 2023-07-11 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-11 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, the market for portable inverter generators was valued at US$ 3.05 billion. In addition, growth is anticipated to pick up between 2022 and 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 9.7% and reaching US$ 7.7 billion. The constantly expanding construction industry is another factor driving market expansion, as is the rising popularity of portable generators.

The construction industry makes extensive use of power equipment of all sizes, such as drills, motors, compressors, and air hammers. The majority of new building projects, where the majority of the work is done at night and in circumstances where access to electricity from power grids is not possible, rely heavily on portable generators.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=372?AS

Prominent Portable Inverter Generator Service Players

  • Air Process Systems and Conveyors
  • Air Technical Industries,
  • Beacon Industries
  • Cherry’s Industrial Equipment Corp
  • Emanpack
  • Ergonomic Partners
  • Payne Pallet Inverters Ltd
  • Premier Handling Solutions
  • Roosen BPL
  • Samzon
  • Southworth
  • Vestil Manufacturing Corp
  • TOPPY SRL

Additionally, biofuel provides energy independence to countries such as Japan and Italy, which import petroleum and natural gas from other countries. Biofuels can be produced from soybean, canola, corn, used cooking oil, and animal fats. Rising demand for biofuel powered generators will provide an opportunity to market players over the forecast period.

Emerging countries like China, India, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to navigate the demand curve. Whereas, economies including the US, Germany and UK is expected to account for a notable share in portable inverter generator market.  Portable inverter generator market is gaining momentum over conventional generators, due to its advanced technological features, high quality outputs, minimal NV (Noise & Vibration) levels and ease of carrying it anywhere.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 4.4% was recorded for the Portable Inverter Generator market from 2017-2021
  • In FY 2021, the Portable Inverter Generator market reached a valuation of US$ 2.78 Billion
  • The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.0% in 2022
  • By Fuel Type, the Gasoline Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting an 9.5% value CAGR
  • As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Portable Inverter Generator in the US will likely expand at an 9.6% CAGR
  • The Portable Inverter Generator market in Japan is expected to expand at a 9.5% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Portable Inverter Generator Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Portable Inverter Generator in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

  • In January 2022, Honda announced planned to begin sales of its new EU32i portable generator equipped with a newly designed dedicated engine (with a maximum output of 3.2kVA). The company also revealed that sales would begin in the European region in March 2022, followed by the expansion of sales to other regions globally.
  • In June 2021, Generac Holdings Inc. announced that the company had acquired Deep Sea Electronics Limited, an advanced controls designer and manufacturer. Deep Sea Electronics provides a diverse suite of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications, including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging, and off-highway vehicles.
  • In March 2021, Generac Power Systems announced their complete redesign of Powermate portable generators. The new line-up consists of ten modules of portable generators to meet nearly all the demand, and make life easier for homeowners.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=372?AS

 Industry Survey

  • By Fuel Type :
    • Gasoline
    • Diesel
  • By Power :
    • Under 1,000 Watt
    • 1,000-2,000 Watt
    • 2,000-3,000 Watt
    • 3,000-4,000 Watt
    • Above 4,000 Watt
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

  • Market growth drivers
  • Factors limiting market growth
  • Current market trends
  • Market structure
  • Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report

  • Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
  • Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
  • Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
  • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
  • An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
  • Detailed analyses of industry trends
  • A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
  • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7978 

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Email : sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution