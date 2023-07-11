Portfolio of Four Screenprints in Colors by Andy Warhol, Titled Skulls, will Headline Weiss Auctions’ July 18th Auction

Lynbrook, NY, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — A complete portfolio of four screenprints in colors by Andy Warhol titled Skulls, three fabulous pieces by Philip and Kelvin Laverne (including an incredible wall plaque), and a Paul Revere sterling silver pepper pot are just a few of the more than 500 lots folks will be able to bid on in Weiss Auctions’ online-only estates auction scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th.

The auction, with a 10 am Eastern start time, will have bidding available on Weiss Auctions’ newly redesigned bidding platform (weissauctions.com), as well as the other online platforms.

The Warhol Skulls portfolio, from 1976, comprises the complete set four screenprints in colors on Strathmore Bristol paper, full sheets, each measuring 40 inches by 30 inches (sight, less frame) and each pencil signed by Warhol and pencil numbered (“26/50”). The portfolio, published by Andy Warhol Enterprises, Inc. (N.Y.) has an estimate of $125,000-$175,000.

The Philip and Kelvin Laverne pieces include a wall plaque with a wonderfully well-done image of a Chinese village, 17 inches tall by 60 inches long and signed lower center (est. $40,000-$60,000); an etched bronze coffee table in an unusual and rare geometric pattern (est. $8,000-$12,000); and an end table in an Oriental motif, 18 inches in diameter (est. $6,000-$8,000).

The Paul Revere sterling silver pepper pot, about 5 ½ inches tall and weighing 129 grams, is hallmarked at the bottom with four “PR” initials in block letters, along with the letters “F W E” (est. $20,000-$30,000). It was Revere’s habit to inscribe or engrave the family name of the purchaser at the bottom of his items; “F W E” is believed to be for William and Elizabeth Farrell.

Two original but very different artworks have identical estimates of $20,000-$40,000. The first is a large pencil portrait by Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), signed and inscribed, “Portrait of Dear DeHirsh to Annick du Charme. De Kooning 1963”. The 14 inch by 16 inch portrait was given directly to the artist Annick du Charme and consigned thru the family to Weiss Auctions.

The second is an oil on canvas landscape painting by Hermann Ottomar Herzog (1832-1932), titled Shohola Glen. It’s a wonderful painting depicting a wooded landscape scene, with a canvas size of 21 ¾ inches by 26 ½ inches, housed in a frame measuring 34 inches by 39 inches. The work is artist signed lower left (“H. Herzog”). The frame has some areas of damage and wear.

A large screenprint in colors by Alex Katz (American, b. 1927), titled Ada and Alex (1984), a self-portrait of Alex Katz and his wife Ada, 36 inches by 30 inches (sheet size, less frame), pencil signed lower left and numbered (“72/75”), is expected to gavel for $14,000-$18,000.

An acrylic on canvas painting by the Japanese born American abstract painter Kikuo Saito (1939-2016) with ties to the Color Field movement, titled Petipa’s Umbrella, signed on verso and dated 1992, measuring about 32 ¾ inches by 42 inches, should realize $8,000-$12,000.

Lots 402-417 are a collection of 15 original etchings by Wayne Thiebaud (American, 1920-2021), from the artist’s Delights portfolio, being sold individually and lacking just one etching. They include Cake Window (est. $20,000-$25,000); Gum Machine (est. $10,000-$15,000); and Lemon Meringue (est. $10,000-$15,000). All are from 1964 and signed, titled and numbered.

A Cartier Aldo Cipullo 18K gold Hamsa pendant from 1971, signed “Cartier A Cipullo”, weighing 47 grams and measuring 45mm wide by 70.5mm tall, should go for $5,000-$8,000. Also, a Daum Nancy wrought iron three-light Art Deco chandelier, each arm with hanging shades, surrounding a central dome shade, all pieces signed, should command $4,000-$7,000.

A collection of eight Breitling watches includes a Bentley 6.75 automatic chronograph watch (est. $3,000-$6,000); a Chrono-Matic 24-hour limited edition watch (est. $2,000-$4,000); a Chronomat Evolution red dial watch (est. $2,000-$4,000); a Navitimer Montbrillant automatic watch (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a Grand Premier chronograph watch (est. $2,000-$4,000).

The one hundred lots of estate jewelry features material from the New York and Bronx Public Administrators offices, with gold, silver, diamonds and higher-end watches. An estate coin collection includes silver coins and silver dollars. A high-end collection of Wedgwood includes Fairyland Lustre. There’s also a pair of 18th century blackamoors with Venetian glass holders.

The auction also features a group of works by the American sculptor Frederick Hart (1943-1999); a small but important group of 15th-17th century etchings; and original art by artists that include Lucas Cranach, Albrecht Durer, Marco Ricci and Remigio Cantagellina; Lalique vases and pieces by Tiffany, Quezal and others; and a collection of vintage and modern ink pens.

Also up for bid will be a collection of artworks by Earl Edward Collins (American, 1925-1992); and fine art, to include works by A. F. Tait, Pal Fried, Henry Sutdam, Rufino Tamayo, Alexander Calder, Milton Avery, Byron Browne, Jose Vives-Atsara, Frog Smith, Ken Davies, Mary Callery, Barend Koekkoek, John Coughlin (a pulp cover), Paul Jenkins and others.

