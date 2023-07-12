Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry is driven by Increasing Cases of Diabetes and Surgical Site Infections

Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry Data Book – Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings and Collagen Dressings Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s advanced wound dressing products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Foam Dressings Market Report Highlights

The global foam dressings market generated over USD 1.7 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.71% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the adhesive foam dressing segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 56.5% in 2021, owing to an increase in the number of high exudate wound patients

Based on application, the chronic wound application segment accounted for a revenue share of 59.9% in 2021 and is leading the market

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market, due to an increase in surgical site infections among hospital patients. On the other hand, during the projected period, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4%

North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.4% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of diabetic patients, rise in the number of obese population, and technological advancements

Hydrocolloid Dressings Market Report Highlights

The global hydrocolloid dressings market generated over USD 1.3 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.01% during the forecast period.

The chronic wound application segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end-uses, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021. The segment’s dominance is attributed to the increasing number of patient admissions for wound injuries and the developing healthcare infrastructure

North America dominated the marketin 2021 owing to the strong presence of key players and high healthcare expenditure

Extensive research is now being conducted to study the effectiveness of hydrocolloid dressings. Companies are extensively spending on R&D and are always working on achieving excellent clinical trial outcomes

Film Dressings Market Report Highlights

The global film dressings market generated over USD 1.5 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.57% during the forecast period.

The chronic wounds segment dominated the application segment in 2021 with a market share of 59.93% due to the growing number of chronic wounds, and elderly population

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a market share of 45.28% in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

North America dominated the regional segment with a market share of 45.43% in 2021, due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and large market players

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment, due to the presence of a large patient population

Alginate Dressings Market Report Highlights

The global alginate dressings market generated over USD 902.9 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period.

Non-antimicrobial dominated the type segment in 2021 owing to the wide availability of non-antimicrobial alginate dressings

The chronic wounds segment dominated the application segment in 2021 due to the high geriatric population and the number of chronic disorders

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2021, North America was the dominant regional segmentdue to the presence of major industry players and favorable reimbursement policies

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing number of patients pool suffering from chronic and acute disorders

Hydrogel Dressings Market Report Highlights

The global hydrogel dressings market generated over USD 883.8 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.30% during the forecast period.

The amorphous segment dominated product segment in 2021, owing to the extensive use of amorphous hydrogel over impregnated and sheet dressings to treat ulcers and burn wounds

The chronic wounds segment dominated application segment in 2021 with a market share of 59.9% due to the growing number of chronic wounds, and the elderly population

The hospital segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.3% in 2021, whereas, the home healthcare segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

North America dominated the regional segment with a market share of 45.4% in 2021, due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, and large market players

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers. Competitive rivalry and degree of competition in the wound market is expected to intensify over the forecast period due to the presence of many players in the market. Furthermore, leading players are involved in collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios.

Key players operating in the Advanced Wound Dressing Products industry are:

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

