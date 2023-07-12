Orthodontic Supplies Market Is Projected To Expand Rapidly At A CAGR Of 11% By 2026

The detailed research report on the global Orthodontic Supplies Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The Orthodontic Supplies Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Orthodontic Supplies report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology

American Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

G&H Orthodontics

Dentaurum

TP Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DB Orthodontics

Morelli Orthodontics

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for orthodontic supplies is rising because of an increase in patients suffering from tooth decay, malocclusions, jaw pain, and other jaw illnesses globally. For instance, malocclusion, or misaligned teeth, is the third-most common oral illness in the world, affecting roughly 60% to 75% of the population.

Sales of orthodontic devices will be further supported by growing knowledge of the advantages of orthodontic treatment and ongoing product improvements providing higher performance and efficiency.

The global market for orthodontic supplies is seeing development prospects due to increased demand for invisible braces among adults and teenagers, as well as increased adoption of orthodontic treatments in emerging regions.

Demand for orthodontic equipment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2026.

Winning Strategy

Market expansion is anticipated to be boosted by various tactics used by major industry players, such as collaborations & acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and more.

For instance, Propel Orthodontics’ assets were purchased by Dentsply Sirona in June 2021. With this acquisition, the business will be better positioned to compete in the quickly expanding market for orthodontic products.

The Ormco Corporation introduced the Ultima Hook, which was created especially for the Ultima wire, in May 2022. It is made to work effectively and efficiently in conjunction with orthodontic treatment to address malocclusions.

Eon Dental unveiled an updated Eon Aligner ecosystem of support utilities and solutions in April 2022. To supply cutting-edge, patient- and doctor-centric solutions, Eon Aligner will be able to offer more initiatives to its clients with the help of this new launch.

Crucial insights:

· Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the market.

· Basic overview of the Orthodontic Supplies, including market definition, classification, and applications.

· Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

· Adoption trend of Orthodontic Supplies across various industries.

· Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Key Segments in Orthodontic Supplies Industry Research

By Product :

Fixed Braces

Removable Braces

Retainers

Adhesives

By Patient :

Children & Teenagers

Adults

By End User :

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

