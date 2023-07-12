Formulation Additives Market Sales to Amass a Revenue of US$ 41 Billion by 2033-End

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global formulation additives market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). As such, global demand for formulation additives is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 41 billion by 2033, up from US$ 20.9 billion in 2023. The formulation additives market refers to the market for chemicals and compounds that are added to various formulations to enhance their performance and properties. These additives can be used in a wide range of industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and others.

Formulation additives can be broadly categorized into different types such as dispersing agents, wetting agents, defoamers, rheology modifiers, and others. Dispersing agents are used to improve the dispersion of particles in a liquid medium. Wetting agents are used to reduce the surface tension of liquids, allowing them to spread more easily on surfaces. Defoamers are used to reduce or eliminate foam in various industrial processes. Rheology modifiers are used to alter the flow properties of liquids

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global formulation additives market has been estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2033.

Demand for formulation additives is projected to reach US$ 41 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in Germany is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The present value of the global formulation additives market is US$ 20.9 billion.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global market.

The Canadian market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2033.

Winning Strategy

Prominent players in the market are adopting mergers & acquisitions and others strategies to generate novel opportunities over the coming years.

For instance,

Milliken & Company is a materials science company that has acquired Borchers. The latter is a stalwart in the industry of paints and coatings. The detailed portfolio of additives for coatings, adhesives, and inks along with the extensive consumer base is projected to create expansion opportunities for Milliken in the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled

Afcona Additives

Trio

San Nopco

Patcham FZC

Lehmann&Voss&Co.

Harmony Additives

Elementis

Cytec (Solvay)

Segmentation of Formulation Additives Industry Research

By Type : Dispersing Agents Rheology Modifiers Defoamers Others

By Application : Construction Transportation Furniture & Flooring Food & Beverages Industrial Oil & Gas Others



What is the Demand Scenario of Formulation Additives Market

The demand scenario for the formulation additives market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing use of formulation additives in various industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. The growing demand for high-performance and sustainable products is expected to drive the demand for formulation additives, as these additives can enhance the properties of the final product.

The paints and coatings industry is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the formulation additives market. The increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance coatings is expected to drive the demand for formulation additives such as dispersants, wetting agents, and rheology modifiers. In addition, the growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for formulation additives such as plasticizers and superplasticizers, which are used to improve the properties of concrete. Overall, the formulation additives market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the demand from various end-use industries

Key Questions Covered in the Formulation Additives Market

What is the formulation additives market? What are the major types of formulation additives? What are the applications of formulation additives? What are the factors driving the growth of the formulation additives market? Who are the major players in the formulation additives market?

