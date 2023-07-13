ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance Launches Complete Property Renovation Services in Canberra

Canberra, Australia, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance, a leading service provider of property maintenance services in Canberra, Australia is pleased to announce the launch of its complete property renovation and home renovation services. The company has provided reliable and efficient house and landscaping maintenance services for over 10 years. With its new home renovation services in Canberra, the company aims to help homeowners transform their properties into their dream homes.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be expanding our services to encompass comprehensive property renovation as well as residential renovation. Our group of knowledgeable professionals has years of combined expertise managing a wide range of residential remodeling jobs”.

The Chief Executive Officer of ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance has stated that their company is committed to delivering high-quality quality and exceptional customer service.

“We are very proud to have created trustworthy and long-lasting connections with our valued designers, suppliers, and architects with whom we work on a regular basis. This has allowed us to achieve a higher level of success. This not only enables us to locate high-quality materials at reasonable prices, but it also guarantees a seamless project management process when dealing with all areas of your project and proceeding from the preliminary planning stage all the way through to the point where it is finished.” The CEO adds.

The services offered by ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance include anything from renovations to outdoor landscaping and renovation projects, as well as indoor renovations such as kitchen and bathroom remodels. The company’s team of professionals collaborates closely with homeowners to understand the latter’s one-of-a-kind requirements and preferences, then designs a bespoke remodeling strategy that considers the latter’s budget and timelines. Lawn care, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and other property maintenance services are just some options available from ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance, in addition to their other offerings.

For more information about ACT House and Landscaping Maintenance’s complete property renovation and home renovation services in Canberra, please visit the company’s website at www.acthouselandscapingm.com.au or call +61 406 700 400.