ADDA Rise High Awards 2023 Celebrates Excellence in Community Management and Resident Engagement

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The ADDA Rise High Awards 2023, held on June 10th, witnessed a grand celebration of exceptional community management and outstanding resident engagement. The event brought together industry leaders, community enthusiasts, and visionaries who are committed to creating vibrant and thriving living environments. From captivating speeches to exhilarating panel discussions, the ADDA Rise High Awards 2023 immersed attendees in a tapestry of knowledge and inspiration.

The event recognized the remarkable achievements of finalists who have transformed their residential communities through unwavering dedication and innovative approaches to community management. The anticipation reached its peak as the winners and runners-up in each category were announced, showcasing the exceptional individuals and communities who have raised the bar in community excellence.

The ADDA Rise High Awards 2023 extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors, whose support added a touch of magic to the event. Special thanks to our Co-Title sponsor, Spintly, Our Community Partner, BAF, our Civic Media Partner, Citizen Matters, and our value sponsors, Nemmadi, Agarwal Estates, R Buy, and Uniservice. These sponsors have been the driving forces behind this extraordinary event, with their unwavering commitment to community development and passion for innovation propelling the event to new heights of achievement.

Let’s take a closer look at the winners and runners-up in some of the categories that left an indelible mark:

Water Saving and Treated Water Reuse

Winner: SJR Verity from Bangalore SJ Verity demonstrated exceptional dedication to preserving water resources within the community. Their innovative approaches, such as Individual House Fresh Water Consumption monitoring, Ground Water Recharge pits, and Tertiary treatment for STP Treated water, set them apart as leaders in water-efficient communities.

Runner-up: Kochar Panchsheel from Chennai, who significantly increased the yields of the borewell and implemented STP and WTP to reduce their dependence on external water sources.

Enabling EV

Winner: Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest’s commitment to a sustainable future by embracing electric vehicles (EVs) sets an inspiring example for others. Their establishment of charging infrastructure paves the way for a greener transportation system.

Runner-up: Embassy Lake Terraces from Bangalore, whose vision and dedication have encouraged the use of eco-friendly vehicles.

Welfare of Pets and Other Animals

Winner: Brigade Metropolis from Bangalore Brigade Metropolis exemplifies compassion and care for stray animals through their Pawsitive Brigade initiative. They have been feeding and sterilizing stray dogs and cats, ensuring their rescue and rehabilitation within and around the community.

Runner-up: Bren Paddington from Bangalore, who has been providing nutritious food and water to street animals and implementing puppy litter care during floods.

Excellence in Community Governance

Winner: Blue Ridge Unit A from Pune Blue Ridge Unit A fosters a strong sense of community spirit and collaboration through transparent communication channels and active resident participation. Their dedication ensures a vibrant and cohesive neighborhood. Special Mention: Mollak from Dubai for their outstanding achievements in community governance.

Energy Conservation

Winner: Gera Song of Joy from Pune Gera Song of Joy’s commitment to energy conservation is commendable. Through solar power generation, LED lights, and motion sensors in common areas, they have made significant contributions towards a greener future.

Runner-up: Nilamber Bellisimo from Gujarat, whose implementation of a large solar power plant contributes to reduced electricity usage.

Best Community Manager

Winner: Mr. Satish Chandrasekhar from Bollineni Hillside Residential Township Owners Association, Chennai Mr. Satish Chandrasekhar’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in fostering a sense of belonging and harmonious living within the community.

Runner-up: Mr. Lathavya Bhatt from Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest, Bangalore, whose exceptional management skills have positively impacted the residents’ lives.

Good Neighbor

Winner: Ms. Mrudula Shenoy from Ark Serene County, Bangalore Ms. Mrudula Shenoy’s selfless acts of kindness and compassion towards her neighbors have made her an exemplary figure in promoting a strong sense of community.

Special Mention: The COVID Task Force of Royal Legend Apartments, Bangalore, for their relentless efforts in providing support and care during the pandemic.

Staff Welfare

Winner: Isha Misty Green from Bangalore Isha Misty Green has set the benchmark for staff welfare initiatives, ensuring the well-being and happiness of their dedicated workforce.

Towards Zero Waste

Winner: Casagrand Elan from Chennai Casagrand Elan’s innovative waste management practices and recycling initiatives have been instrumental in reducing their environmental footprint.

Runner-up: Kumarkruti Cooperative Housing Society from Pune, whose effective waste segregation and composting methods contribute to a cleaner and greener community.

Initiatives Beyond the Gate

Winner: Century Saras from Bangalore Century Saras’s exceptional initiatives, including organizing blood donation drives, tree plantation, and providing employment to the underprivileged, have positively impacted both the community and the surrounding areas.

Runner-up: Kumarkruti CHS from Pune, who actively participates in awareness campaigns and social initiatives beyond the community.

Unique Gardening and Landscaping

Winner: Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Bangalore Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’s innovative gardening and landscaping techniques have transformed their community into a serene and picturesque haven.

Conclusion

The ADDA Rise High Awards 2023 celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals and communities who have made remarkable contributions to community excellence. These exemplary winners and runners-up inspire us to create inclusive, sustainable, and harmonious living spaces.

For media inquiries, please contact: ADDA at risehighawards@3five8.com

Contact no: 09731430674

About ADDA: ADDA is a leading technology platform that enables seamless communication and efficient management of residential communities. With its comprehensive suite of features, ADDA empowers residents, owners, tenants, and management committees to streamline operations, foster community engagement, and create vibrant living spaces.