Fundraising Support program for early stage startups by FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital has launched its Idea to Product program. The program is an investment readiness program for early stage startups (idea, pre-MVP, Pre-seed). FasterCaiptal helps entrepreneurs in preparing themselves and their her businesses to be presented to investors. FasterCapital’s team of experts and internal investors meets the startup’s team and provides feedback on how they can better pitch to future funding parties.

The program starts with a pilot project to make sure the startup gets enough feedback on how to improve the idea, if the idea is ready for presenting to investors, or if more work needs to be done on the plan, the files, or other business areas.

The team at FasterCapital then helps in valuating the early stage startup and plans out the funding strategy for future rounds. Based on the financial model prepared, the team works with on identifying the amount of money that needs to be raised in order to cover the costs of the startup and ensure scalability.

The team then works on planning for the funding for one to two weeks then make sure to have a clear timeline and milestones and that the business will sustain its financial balance throughout the journey.

After that, the team starts the review process which takes about three weeks to one month. In this phase FasterCapital provides the startup with experts’ and investors’ feedback on its business plan, pitch deck, and financial model and forecasts. In case the startup’s team needs to prepare the documents from scratch, FasterCapital’s team helps in creating the business plan, pitch deck, and financial model whether in content or in design. The team also helps entrepreneurs finalize their market study, competitors analysis, SWOT analysis, Marketing strategies, and all other aspects of the pitching and business materials.

Lastly, the team at FasterCapital starts matching the startups with a large network of investors worldwide to raise capital more efficiently. FasterCapital uses an AI system to help find the right funding sources and secure the money needed to launch the startup. The matching phase might last for 3 months depending on the startup and how many angels and VCs are needed to get the funding.

FasterCapital has a network of over 155K angel investors and 7K micro VCs worldwide to help early stage startups get funded.

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com

https://wa.me/971555855663