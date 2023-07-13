FasterCapital Announces Launching its Business Valuation Services for startups

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital is launching its complete business valuation service for SMEs, startups, and businesses worldwide.

This service is part of the Raise Capital and the Idea to Product programs by FasterCapital. During the funding plan phase, the team helps the startup in setting the right valuation. Whether the startup is in its pre-revenue or post-revenue stage, FasterCapital’s team conducts the research needed and collects the data to value the startup accurately and according to different methods. The main problem with startup valuation is that it tends to be a subjective matter for startups that are at an early stage and looking for early funding. The team at FasterCapital helps startups in finding the right valuation regardless of their stage.

The valuation methods applied include the RFS method, the Dave Berkus method, the VC method, the DCF method, among others.

The startup receives a complete valuation study with various methods applied. The business owner or startup team should apply online to get this service and fill in financial and business info so that the team at FasterCapital can work on evaluating the startup market value. Startups and businesses that are interested need to apply to the business valuation service.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “working on valuating a startup is an essential step in any business journey. Our financial experts provide their insights and expertise to startups through this service and other financing services that we have.”