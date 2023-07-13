BPCL Announces Rs 17,000 Crore Capital Injection to Advance Net-Zero Plans

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is taking significant strides towards its carbon reduction goals by initiating a process of equity capital injection. As part of this endeavour, BPCL will soon launch rights issues in tranches, raising approximately Rs 17,000 crore.

To support this capital infusion, the government, as the promoter, will invest Rs 9,000 crore in BPCL. It is important to note that this investment will not increase the government’s stake in the company. The decision to pursue this funding avenue for achieving energy transition, net-zero objectives, and energy security will be discussed during BPCL’s board of directors meeting scheduled for June 28.

“We are pleased to announce that BPCL will be receiving about Rs 9,000 crore from the government in various tranches as part of the rights issue valued at Rs 17,000 crore,” stated a senior official. The government currently owns 52.98% of the fuel retailer-cum-refiner.

In the recently presented Budget for 2023-24 on February 1, the government committed to investing Rs 30,000 crore in equity capital across three oil marketing companies (OMCs), including BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and HPCL, to support their energy transition and net-zero objectives. IOC, being the largest state-run OMC, will receive the largest portion of this investment.

The amount of equity infusion in IOC, which is also expected to take the form of a rights issue, will be finalised in the near future.

BPCL and IOC had initially requested capital support through loans to address market sensitivity concerns related to an increase in government holding. However, the government determined that a rights issue would be the most suitable approach to address their concerns while ensuring that government holding does not increase.

Currently, the government holds a direct/indirect stake of approximately 51% in the three state-run retailers, which collectively supply over 90% of domestic fuel. This minimum stake is required for classification as a state-run firm. Specifically, the government owns 51.5% of IOC, while HPCL is 54.9% owned by the country’s leading state-run explorer, ONGC.

For HPCL, the capital infusion is anticipated to occur through preferential allotment of equity shares, according to a reliable source.

The government has also announced capital investments in refinery upgradation and emission reduction projects, such as hydrogen plants, for the OMCs.

BPCL faced challenges in the previous fiscal year due to the inability to fully pass on the impact of rising global crude prices to consumers. As a result, BPCL’s net profit for FY23 declined by 79% to Rs 1,870 crore, while IOC’s net profit declined by 66% to Rs 8,789 crore. HPCL reported a loss of Rs 8,974 crore in FY23 compared to a net profit of Rs 6,383 crore in FY22.

However, the companies exhibited improved performance in the last fiscal quarter, with significant profit increases. This trend is expected to continue into the current and subsequent quarters (Q1 and Q2 FY24), given the moderation in crude oil prices.

The government’s previous plan to privatise BPCL encountered challenges in FY22, primarily due to limitations on pricing freedom for state-run OMCs amidst uncertainties in the global hydrocarbon market.

BPCL remains committed to achieving its net-zero objectives and is confident that the capital injection will play a vital role in driving its energy transition and sustainability efforts.