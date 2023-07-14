Life Science Microscopes Industry Regional Outlook by Scope , Trends and Key Companies

Life Science Microscopes Industry Data Book – Surgical, In-vitro Fertilization, Super Resolution and Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Surgical Microscopes Market Report Highlights

The global Surgical Microscopes Market size was valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030.

On casters was the largest type segment in 2022 due to the high portability & flexibility and low maintenance requirements of these tools. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high use of casters microscope in various surgical fields

The ophthalmology application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022. However, the ENT surgery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

According to data published by The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, tympanostomy tube insertion surgery, also known as ear tube surgery, is the most commonly performed surgery in children in the U.S.

More than 4,000 ear tube surgeries are performed each year at the hospital. Thus, an increasing number of ENT procedures is likely to favor segment growth

Super-Resolution Microscopes Market Report Highlights

The global Super-Resolution Microscopes Market size was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, the life science application segment accounted for the largest revenue share as super-resolution microscopes are used in place of electron microscopes as they allow researchers to image biological specimens more precisely

Based on technology, STED microscopy held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to its ability to deliver diffraction-unlimited images, with no need for further computational processing

The nanotechnology application segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to key players launching new products based on nanotechnology. For instance, in October 2020, Bruker Corporation released Vutara VXL, its super-resolution microscope, which is a biological workstation for research on proteins, DNA, RNA, and other biomolecules for nanoscale imaging

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022. Increasing research activities in different segments of life science and nanotechnology and initiatives taken by the government in past years, where research funding agencies encouraged researchers to adopt super-resolution microscopes, are expected to drive the regional market

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. High product sales in countries like China and the growing interest of photonics companies and venture capitalists in the field of electronics and life sciences are the factors driving the regional market

The market is technology-driven and therefore, manufacturers engage in rigorous R&D to develop new and advanced products, which cater to the changing needs of healthcare and other industries

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Report Highlights

The global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market size was valued at USD 94.03 Million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the end-user, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2022 in terms of revenue. IVF clinics offer services in a wide range such as healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, embryo monitoring, ICSI, freezing and storage of embryos

The clinical segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of advanced microscopy products further this microscope in clinics supports minimizing IVF costs for patients by reducing processing time and increasing efficiency

Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2022 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as India

The IVF microscopes industry is saturated with many prominent players. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as product innovation, market expansion, and introduction of advanced technology to stay competitive in the market

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Report Highlights

The global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market size was valued at USD 912 Million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Application of SEM in life science is expected to account for a share of 24.77% by 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicine

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of world-class manufacturers in this region and increasing usage of SEM for elemental analysis and imaging

Growing demand for advanced SEMs for the range of material research is expected to boost the market growth in Latin America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

Mergers & collaborations and product developments are the key strategies being undertaken by the market players

Competitive Landscape

The development of advanced imaging tools with the utilization of proprietary technology, growing investments by local & major players, and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategic initiatives being undertaken by the market players to maintain the competition.

Key players operating in the Life Science Microscopes industry are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

ALCON, Inc. (Novartis)

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

