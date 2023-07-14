Liquid Eggs Market Flourishes as Convenience and Versatility Drive Demand in the Food Industry

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global liquid egg market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% and close in on a valuation of US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031.

As there is a greater emphasis on food production sustainability due to environmental concerns, liquid egg manufacturers have introduced sustainable manufacturing and packaging alternatives to appeal to more consumers. The ability to produce food in a sustainable manner can be a big trigger for change, especially in developing countries.=

Expected growth of the liquid egg industry is ascribed to producers’ swift response. Several manufacturers are consciously lowering their carbon footprints by implementing advanced eco-friendly liquid egg processing technology. Further, shell eggs and liquid eggs that do not satisfy quality standards can be diverted into the production of animal feed, pet food, fertilisers, and even flooring tiles. This enables liquid egg manufacturers to dispose waste in a sustainable manner.

Several manufacturers have shifted to flexible eco-friendly cartons for packaging liquid egg products that will entice consumers to purchase their products. Scholle IPN is one such organisation providing eco-friendly packaging for liquid egg products. As the sustainable food movement gains traction around the world, it is expected that liquid egg manufacturers claiming to be environmentally friendly will lead market growth.

Market Segments Covered in Liquid Egg Industry Analysis

· By Product Type

Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolks Scrambled Mix



· By Form

Frozen Liquid Eggs Refrigerated Liquid Eggs



· By Source

Conventional Liquid Eggs Organic Liquid Eggs Cage-free Liquid Eggs



· By End-use Application

Food Industry Biotechnology Cosmetic Industry Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement Animal Nutrition Other Applications Retail Sales



· By Sales Channel

B2B Ho-Re-Ca B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Mass Grocery Stores Other Retail Formats



Competition Landscape

The market is highly fragmented with several producers of liquid egg products competing for a significant share in the market.

The global liquid egg industry has witnessed several strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and merger and acquisition activities during 2016-2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period, owing to several key players seeking to consolidate their position in the liquid egg space.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of liquid eggs, manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in its recently published report.

Cal-Maine acquired shares of River Valley Egg Farm in May 2021 from Rose Acre Farms. River Valley was a joint venture between Rose Acre Farms and Cal-Maine Foods.

Noble Foods Ltd. Introduced a new Liquid egg brand named ‘The Great British Egg Co.’ in 2020, which will be an addition to its existing liquid egg brand in the retail market, ‘The Happy Egg Co.’

Key Points Covered in Liquid Egg Industry Survey:

Liquid Egg Protein Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Production Capacity Analysis of Prominent Manufacturers

Liquid Egg Protein Pricing Analysis

Product Pricing Optimization Strategy

Associated Industry Analysis (Egg products Market Overview)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Egg Demand and How to Navigate

Exclusive Sales Assessment of Liquid Eggs

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 75.2% of the North American market in 2021, supported by a well-established foodservice industry in the country.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for 43.3% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by rising number of middle-income households.

The U.K is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for over 20% of value share, supported by increased demand for cage-free liquid egg products.

Liquid whole eggs are anticipated to hold 35.2% of the market in 2021, but liquid egg whites are expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Conventional eggs reflect around 45.2% of the market in 2021, owing to ready availability. However, organic liquid egg products are estimated to surge at 7.9% CAGR over the decade.

