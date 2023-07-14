Plant-based Snacks Market Surges as Health-conscious Consumers Embrace Sustainable and Wholesome Snacking Options

The plant-based snacks market has witnessed significant growth in recent years as more consumers are embracing plant-based diets and seeking healthier snack options. Plant-based snacks are derived from ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes, providing a range of nutritional benefits. These snacks are not only free from animal products but also often free from artificial additives and preservatives, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

The demand for plant-based snacks has been driven by several factors. First, there is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, prompting consumers to choose plant-based alternatives. Second, there is a rising concern about health and wellness, with consumers looking for snacks that are low in saturated fats, cholesterol, and calories while being rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Third, the availability and variety of plant-based snacks have expanded, with many innovative companies introducing new and exciting products to cater to different tastes and preferences.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8530

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global plant-based snacks market amounted to US$ 34.6 billion in 2023.

Demand for plant-based snacks is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 80 billion by the end of 2033.

North America holds a market share of 36% in 2023.

Sales of plant-based snack bars are projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Country-wise Insights

The demand for plant-based snacks varies from country to country, influenced by factors such as cultural preferences, dietary habits, and consumer awareness. In North America, the United States and Canada are key markets for plant-based snacks. These countries have a large population of health-conscious consumers who are actively seeking plant-based alternatives. The presence of established plant-based food companies and a well-developed retail infrastructure further supports the growth of the market in these regions.

In Europe, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Sweden have witnessed significant growth in the plant-based snacks market. The rise in veganism and vegetarianism, along with a strong focus on sustainability, has propelled the demand for plant-based snacks in these countries. Additionally, governments and regulatory bodies in Europe are implementing policies and initiatives to promote healthier eating habits and reduce the consumption of animal products, which is expected to drive further growth in the plant-based snacks market.

In Asia, countries such as India and China have also seen a surge in the demand for plant-based snacks. In India, where vegetarianism is prevalent, there is a long-standing tradition of plant-based eating, and the market is witnessing the introduction of innovative plant-based snack options. In China, the rising health consciousness and concerns about food safety have led consumers to explore plant-based alternatives. As the awareness of plant-based diets continues to spread across the globe, the demand for plant-based snacks is expected to grow in other countries as well, presenting opportunities for market expansion

Competitive Landscape

To stay ahead in the plant-based snacks industry, focus on innovation by delivering a diverse selection of distinctive and delectable goods that appeal to health-conscious customers searching for easy and enjoyable snacking solutions. Investing in research and development to produce new and intriguing plant-based snack products that are both nutritious and enjoyable is one example.

Companies in the plant-based snacks sector may design a winning strategy that prepares them for long-term success by concentrating on innovation, sustainability, and brand growth. Nestlé, Unilever Group, Soul Sprout, Oumph!, Quorn, and Green Park Snacks are some of the leading snack brands.

Customers have widely consumed plant-based snack bars such as EPIC Provisions Rise & Grind morning-inspired bars, LARABAR Plant-based protein bars, and Nature Valley Wafer Bars introduced by General Mills in 2019.

At the Natural Products Expo West in the United States in 2019, Uptons Naturals introduced Jerk Bites made of wheat and protein. The vegan snacks are free of GMO soybean, trans fat, and cholesterol, and are a great source of protein and vitamin B12.

Major Key Players in the Plant-Based Snacks Industry are:

Unilever Group

Nestle S.A.

Green Park Snacks

Quorn

General Mills

Maple Leaf Foods

Conagra Brands Inc.

Blue Diamonds Growers Inc.

Eat Natural

Plant-based Snacks Industry Segmentation

By Type : Meat-alternative Snacks Grain-based Snacks Fruit & Nut Snacks Plant-based Snack Bars Others

By Category : Conventional Organic

By Source : Vegetables Fruits Cereals Tubers Others



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8530