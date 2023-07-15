Discover The Design Agent – The Number One Place to Buy Premium Designs Online

What else stands out is that the platform only features the latest trend-driven designs, taking them down within 90 days, assuring that the only work displayed would be sought-after.

One of the most popular features on The Design Agent are their personalised pinboards, accompanied by zoom presentations to assist clients locate the ideal designs for their upcoming collection. In order to reduce the stress associated with purchasing designs, The Design Agent walks their clients through the entire process, making their customer journey fully focused on finding the perfect print without worrying about any logistics.

Co-founded by the CEO of Bay and Brown, Tracey Brown, and the CEOs of Gather No Moss, Tom Bambridge-Sutton and James Hartley, The Design Agent isn’t the trio’s first business venture. The Pattern Cloud, the industry-leading space for website hosting, sales, and business administration for designers, was also co-founded by Tracey, Tom, and James in 2017 when they realised they all had a similar vision and held the same belief that the future of fashion is shifting.