Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd: Providing the Best Landscaping Services in Singapore

A clean, well-maintained, and attractive landscape is considered one of the most important features of any property. Landscaping maintenance services, such as weeding and fertilizing, spring/fall cleanup, lawn care, snow removal, etc., are necessary for the upkeep of the property. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd provides exceptional landscaping services across Singapore at the best prices.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has emerged as a renowned brand name in the landscaping industry for providing top-notch services. Since its establishment in 1995, the firm has been dedicated to making it easier for all garden lovers to maintain their landscape and improve their gardening techniques.

Besides providing excellent landscaping and gardening services, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd provides its clients with all the essential garden tools and premium quality garden soil.

According to the spokesperson; at the Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd, “We believe in nurturing the Earth to help people see the beauty of nature. Our team consists of horticulturists, designers, and florists who undergo rigorous training to deliver satisfying results to the clients.”

Their service-oriented work culture has helped them build international relations and strategic alliances with Europe, Asia, and Australia. Besides providing high-end results to their clients, they are active participants in several environmental conservation programs and firmly believe in CSR.

Their vision is to become the first choice of flowering and landscaping company providing services such as turfing in Singapore.

If you’re looking for a professional landscaping company delivering top-notch services at the best prices, then Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is your answer.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998

https://www.princelandscape.com/