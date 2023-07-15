Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Awards Scholarships to 90 Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare

Victorville, CA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation presented its largest scholarship award, $170,000, to 90 outstanding and diverse High Desert students seeking an education in the health sciences on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Victorville, California. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in academic scholarships.

“We’re seeing a common thread that should be celebrated, a relentless commitment to healthcare and a sincere desire to help others. In the aftermath of this unprecedented global pandemic, healthcare workers continue to be on the front line selflessly caring for patients,” said Dr. Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation. “We are so touched by the stories of our scholarship recipients and their tenacity and dedication, and we are honored to help them realize their greatest potential.”

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation was founded in 1989 by Prime Healthcare chairman, president and CEO Dr. Prem Reddy and his family. In addition to the $1.5 million in scholarships, the Foundation has donated millions of dollars over the years to various charities supporting health education, public healthcare education, libraries, medical missions, free community clinics, and more.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have amazing stories of hard work and perseverance,” said Sunitha Reddy, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation. “Each individual was selected for their passion to put others ahead of themselves and a commitment to make lives and our community better. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their dreams and future in healthcare.”

During the evening, scholarship recipients were recognized by name and presented certificates from Sunitha Reddy and Dr. Venkamma Reddy, co-founder of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation. The legacy of giving was also represented by the next generation of the Foundation, Shay, Lia, and Layla Reddy Bhatia, marking nearly 30 years of touching the lives of more than 760 scholars.

More scholarships were awarded this year than in years past. This year’s increase in scholarship applications by students ranging in ages from 17 to 52 is an indication that more people want to be of service to others through careers in healthcare. From high school students overcoming significant hardships to single mothers pursuing their dreams of healthcare service, each recipient has demonstrated academic excellence and a sincere commitment to serving the healthcare needs of their communities. They shared a portion of the six-figure donation from the Foundation to pursue their dreams of a career in healthcare.

“I am happy to be in my third semester at Victor Valley College’s School of Nursing program,” said Mayra Rodriguez, scholarship recipient. “I made a pledge to myself and my five children to never stop trying, and I envision that one day my family will cheer me on as I walk to my pinning ceremony. I’ve dreamed of them seeing the fruits of their many sacrifices for me, and am reminded to stay grateful while I transition into the nurse I know I can be. Thank you to the Foundation for giving the High Desert community and me an opportunity to reach our goals.”

Miguel Rodriguez, a Desert Valley Hospital patient who spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, addressed the audience with his wife Gina by his side. The voice of a patient expressing appreciation and admiration for the physicians, nurses and the clinical staff motivated and inspired those in the audience pursuing careers of service.

“While I was intubated, the staff at Desert Valley not only took good care of me, but my family as well. They made sure to give them daily updates on my condition and how I was doing and took the time to answer any questions that my wife, or anyone else in my family asked,” said Miguel. “I will always be grateful to all the staff at Desert Valley Hospital for the care they gave me and the support they provided to my family. I will be grateful to them for the rest of my life.”

The evening culminated with an inspiring message from Dr. Bhatia, surrounded by student scholars, that included a check presentation highlighting the $1.5 million in scholarships from the Foundation.

“All of you standing here with me are now part of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation legacy of helping make our High Desert community a better place to live, work and receive healthcare. It gives us so much hope for the future,” said Dr. Bhatia. “We’re so honored that our Family Foundation – created by our generous parents who believe in the value of giving back to the families, friends and neighbors that surround us – has been blessed to provide more than $1.5 million to 764 dreamers and believers like all of you. We are grateful that we can invest in your future and the amazing ways you will touch the hearts and lives of so many as you continue pursuing your dreams.”

The list of speakers and presenters included:

Dr. Venkamma Reddy, Co-Founder of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

Sunitha Reddy, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

Dr. Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, Executive Director of the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

Mayra Rodriguez, Scholarship Recipient

Miguel Rodriguez, Desert Valley Hospital patient who spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling COVID-19

Tom Lackey, Assemblyman 34 th District

Elizabeth Becerra, Mayor Pro Tem of Victorville, CA

Representatives from U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte’s office and State Senator Scott Wilk’s office, who provided certificates of recognition to the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation and all scholarship recipients

Dana Roesler, CEO, Desert Valley Hospital

Dr. Imran Siddiqui, Chief Medical Officer of Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group

The High Desert of Southern California is considered a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA), meaning there is a shortage of primary, dental, or mental healthcare providers. Many of the scholarship recipients expressed a desire to remain in the High Desert serving their community. In addition, to address the significant need for physicians in the Inland Empire, Dr. Reddy and the Prime Healthcare Foundation have established one of California’s newest medical schools, the California University of Science and Medicine, in Colton, CA, with a more than $70 million contribution. The first MD class of 62 new physicians graduated on May 21, 2022, and many of them will be serving their residency and/or have pledged to practice in the Inland Empire.

For more information about the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, please contact:

Andrea Bell, Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation Scholarship Committee at 760-381-8913 or scholarships@reddyfamilyfoundation.org.

About the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, founded by Dr. Prem Reddy and his family, has donated millions in support of health education, college scholarships, public healthcare education, and free community clinics. On a global level, the foundation supports Samaritan’s Purse by donating equipment used in clinics in poverty-stricken regions around the world. The foundation also funds clean water initiatives, childhood vaccinations programs, educational grants, new medical clinics, and medical missions. For more information, visit www.premreddy.com.