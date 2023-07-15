$150 New Patient Special: Dental Cleaning, Exam & X-rays

Ann Arbor, MI, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Stadium Family Dentistry, a trusted dental practice in Ann Arbor, is excited to announce a special offer for new patients. For a limited time, the practice is providing a comprehensive dental package for only $150, which includes a professional dental cleaning, a thorough examination, and X-rays. This exceptional opportunity aims to encourage individuals in the Ann Arbor area to prioritize their oral health and experience the exceptional care provided by Stadium Family Dentistry.

Maintaining good oral health is essential for overall well-being, and regular dental check-ups play a vital role in achieving optimal oral hygiene. The $150 New Patient Special is designed to make it convenient and affordable for individuals to access essential dental services. By offering a comprehensive package that includes a dental cleaning, exam, and X-rays, Stadium Family Dentistry ensures that new patients receive a thorough assessment of their oral health status and personalized care tailored to their needs.

Dr. Hetal Patel, the lead dentist at Stadium Family Dentistry, emphasized the importance of regular dental visits and preventive care, stating, “We believe that preventive dentistry is the cornerstone of maintaining a healthy smile. By offering this special package to new patients, we hope to encourage everyone in our community to prioritize their oral health and take proactive steps towards achieving a beautiful and healthy smile. Our experienced team is committed to providing compassionate care and educating patients about the importance of regular dental visits.”

During the dental cleaning, patients will receive a thorough cleaning and polishing of their teeth, removing plaque and tartar buildup that can contribute to gum disease and tooth decay. The examination conducted by the skilled dental team will involve a comprehensive assessment of the oral cavity, checking for any signs of dental issues or abnormalities. X-rays will be taken to provide a more in-depth view of the teeth and supporting structures, assisting in the early detection of potential problems.

Stadium Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Led by Dr. Hetal Patel, an experienced and compassionate dentist, the practice is dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality dental care to patients of all ages. The skilled team at Stadium Family Dentistry offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and more. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, the practice ensures that each individual receives individualized treatment plans and a positive dental experience.

As a practice committed to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in dentistry, Stadium Family Dentistry employs state-of-the-art technology and techniques to deliver optimal results. The caring and knowledgeable team strives to create a welcoming environment for patients, fostering long-lasting relationships built on trust and open communication.

Stadium Family Dentistry of Ann Arbor

2340 E Stadium Blvd Suite 6, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 994-5353

https://stadiumfamilydentistryannarbor.com