Unveiling the Epitome of Luxury, Lifestyle, Work & Living in India and Mauritius

Mumbai, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Narains Luxury Properties India (NLPI), under the expert guidance of President and CEO Chetan D. Narain and his dynamic team, is redefining opulence in the real estate industry. With his personal legacy spanning over three decades, Chetan Narain has established himself as a game-changer, transforming the landscape of luxury property marketing in Mumbai, India & Mauritius. His commitment to excellence and unmatched expertise have earned him widespread recognition and acclaim in the industry across the Globe.

‘Narains Group’ was established in 1971 by Mr. Devendra Narain who is a Pioneer and Chairman Emeritus of the Group of companies. His elder son Chetan Narain embarked on a journey in 1989 to revolutionize the real estate sector. Like all good things, this took time too. The gamechanger was technology for him. With computers making their way around 1991 and software for Property Database management he moved from maintaining books/registers to Computers. The Internet for sure is his passion. With their first company website in 1996 and entry into Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in 1998 he jumped on the dotcom boom. Today, he stands as a leading property consultant in India, known for his strategic approach and visionary leadership for many of his achievements.

With his younger brother Sanjeet who leads the Commercial Properties business in the most professional & diligent manner for Global corporates and his son Abir, who for now looks at technology platforms and tools including AI to enhance global reach for marketing and sales. With a small but dynamic and effective team based at their Corporate office in Mumbai, they always seem ready to take on the World!

With his expertise and experience, he has created a marketing portfolio worth more than 3.3 Billion Worldwide. His portfolio consists of Land/Plots for Development in Mumbai, Gift City & Mauritius. Handpicked exquisite properties that showcase unique features, exquisite designs, and match Environmental, social, and governance (ESG), providing an unparalleled luxury living & work experience.

Chetan Narain’s journey in the luxury property marketing & sales has been nothing short of remarkable. As a testament to his achievements, Narain has received numerous accolades and industry recognition. He brought education and certification for Property Consultants to India via a bilateral agreement with National Association of Realtors in the USA in 2001. Served as the President of the India Institute of Real Estate (IIRE) for 7 years and was invited as a speaker at the National Association of Realtors in the USA several times, where he shared his expertise on property valuation, unique and subtle ways to market luxury properties.

Being an honorary member of the Royal Institute Charters & Surveyors (RICS) since 2010, as another feather in his cap, in June 2023 he was appointed as an Ambassador for Royal Institute Charters & Surveyors (RICS) for states of Maharashtra, Goa & Gujarat. He’s also an esteemed member of Urban Land Institute (ULI).

As an author/writer and an Industry expert, he has been a columnist with leading publications, such as “Times Property” Times Of India, The Economic Times, Mumbai Mirror, Hindustan Times and several Property related Magazines. His involvement with renowned organizations like the National Association of Realtors (USA), International Consortium of Real Estate Associations (ICREA) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI) further solidifies his reputation as a distinguished figure in the industry not just in India but Internationally.

NLPI’s strength in luxury residential properties in Mumbai is visible through their carefully selected options, some of which are listed on their Website. Catering to discerning buyers with a taste for refined work and living, their portfolio includes bespoke Office spaces, lifestyle homes, penthouses, and bungalows/plots located in prestigious areas such as Juhu, Bandra, BKC, Worli, Breach Candy, Malabar Hill, and Cuffe Parade. These properties range from 20 crores to 1000 crores (approximately $2.5 million to $100 million USD), offering the epitome of luxury and exclusivity.

What truly sets him apart is his vision for identifying locations, opportunities for development & growth in Real Estate. For example: GIFT City in Gujarat is something he has been studying as a location for several years. But his timing to enter there in March 2023 is impeccable. He’s been busy assisting Domestic & International Developers, Corporates, Hoteliers to make a mark for themselves in what could possibly be one of the largest Commercial Business Districts in World, in the years to come. Being passionate about Master Planning and being conscious about the ecosystem & environment, it helps him bond with likeminded professionals at all levels. Same goes for his role in Mauritius, identifying locations and the right partners there and assist them with Joint Venture, Marketing and Sales for their Smart Cities across the Island Country. “With over 52% Hindu population including the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister in Mauritius, Hindi and English speaking folks all over, Bollywood songs on most FM channels, it feels like home away from home”, he says.

Looking towards the future, Chetan Narain continues to innovate push the boundaries of luxury properties with his approach of Live, Work & Play! In June 2023, he launched the ‘NLPI Franchise’ for his company, but once again in his unique way with no Franchise Fees. In his words: “Why would I want to take someone’s money, without making them money?” His idea is to split the revenue and grow business with local expertise. For now, he has picked and signed a Franchise deals in a few locations like Pune, Bangalore, Goa, Gurgaon, Tri-City: Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali. Perhaps in future they would add more cities within India and Internationally.

To learn more about Chetan D. Narain and his team’s extraordinary luxury properties, please visit the official website of Luxury Properties India at www.luxurypropertiesindia.in