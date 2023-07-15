“Absolute Gramya Launches Unified Platform “E-Panchayat” to Empower Rural Good Governance”

Bhopal, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Absolute Gramya, a renowned organization committed to empowering rural communities, is thrilled to announce the launch of its unified platform, “E-Panchayat.” This innovative web-based portal is set to revolutionize e-Governance in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country, bringing transparency, efficiency, and empowerment to the grassroots level.

Developed under the visionary leadership of Dr. Pankaj Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director of Absolute Gramya Pvt Ltd, E-Panchayat aims to streamline and strengthen the decentralized planning, progress reporting, and work-based accounting processes. This user-friendly platform equips rural entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and PRIs with the necessary tools to enhance their decision-making capabilities, foster economic growth, and drive sustainable development in rural areas.

Dr. Pankaj Shukla, CMD of Absolute Gramya stated, “With the launch of E-Panchayat, we are ushering in a new era of transparency, collaboration, and empowerment in rural governance. This unified platform will provide rural entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups with the tools they need to realize their economic potential, driving inclusive growth and transforming lives in rural communities.”

He further added, “Absolute Gramya is dedicated to empowering rural communities by providing them with the means to transform their economic landscapes. With E-Panchayat, we aim to bridge the digital divide and create an inclusive ecosystem where rural entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups can thrive, fostering economic self-reliance and sustainable development.”



Key features of E-Panchayat include:

Transparent and Decentralized Planning: The platform enables PRIs to efficiently plan and allocate resources, ensuring transparency and accountability at every step. It facilitates better collaboration between stakeholders, resulting in more effective development strategies.

Progress Reporting and Monitoring: E-Panchayat offers a comprehensive reporting system, allowing PRIs to track the progress of various projects and initiatives in real-time. This feature enables timely interventions, reduces delays, and ensures that resources are utilized effectively.

Work-based Accounting: With E-Panchayat, PRIs can efficiently manage financial resources, track expenditures, and maintain records of transactions. This transparent accounting system promotes financial discipline, minimizing the risk of mismanagement and corruption.

Empowering Rural Entrepreneurs and SHGs: The platform provides rural entrepreneurs and SHGs with access to marketplaces, training programs, and financial resources, fostering entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance at the grassroots level.



Dr Ranjan Kumar, Chief Economic Advisor, Absolute Gramya said ” Through the launch of E-Panchayat, Absolute Gramya is committed to bridging the digital divide and creating an inclusive ecosystem where rural entrepreneurs and SHGs can thrive. By leveraging technology, this unified platform will unlock new opportunities, empower individuals, and drive socio-economic development in rural areas”.

Absolute Gramya Pvt Ltd is a renowned organization dedicated to empowering rural communities through sustainable economic development. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Pankaj Shukla, Absolute Gramya strives to create positive change by providing rural entrepreneurs and SHGs with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.

For more information, please visit Absolute Gramya’s website at https://www.absolutegramya.com.