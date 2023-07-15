DLF Introduces DLF Privana: Mid Rise Independent Floors in Sector 76, Gurgaon

Gurgaon, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — DLF, a renowned real estate developer, is pleased to announce the launch of DLF Privana, a prestigious residential project offering mid-rise independent floors in Sector 76, Gurgaon. DLF Privana aims to provide residents with a perfect blend of privacy, luxury, and exclusivity in a prime location.

DLF Privana is strategically located in Sector 76, one of the most coveted areas in Gurgaon. The project enjoys excellent connectivity to major business districts, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment centers in the vicinity. With its proximity to the Golf Course Extension Road and the proposed metro station, residents can enjoy seamless travel and easy accessibility to various parts of the city.

The project features elegantly designed mid-rise independent floors, offering residents the opportunity to enjoy a spacious and private living experience. Each floor is thoughtfully planned with contemporary architecture, premium fittings, and a perfect blend of natural lighting and ventilation. DLF Privana aims to create an atmosphere of exclusivity and sophistication for discerning homebuyers.

DLF Privana will provide residents with a range of world-class amenities, including landscaped gardens, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and 24/7 security, among others. The project also incorporates sustainable features to promote a green and healthy lifestyle for its residents.

DLF Privana is now open for bookings, and interested homebuyers can visit the project site or contact the company’s sales office for more information.

About DLF: DLF is a leading real estate developer known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a proven track record of delivering iconic projects, DLF has become a trusted brand in the real estate industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: Phone: 98541 98541 Website: https://www.sapientrealty.com/