ACME Fluid Systems: Leading Manufacturer and Supplier of High-Quality Strainers, Filters, and Filtration Systems

NOIDA, INDIA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — ACME Fluid Systems, a renowned manufacturer and supplier in the fluid management industry, proudly announces its extensive range of premium quality strainers, filters, and filtration systems. With a commitment to excellence, ACME Fluid Systems consistently delivers products that meet international standards while maintaining affordability.

Founded by Arpit Mehrishi in 2010, ACME Fluid Systems has been a trailblazer in providing innovative fluid management solutions. The company’s success is attributed to its founder’s vision of delivering superior quality products and exceptional customer service.

ACME Fluid Systems Product-

Strainers: ACME Fluid Systems manufactures a wide range of strainers, ensuring efficient removal of debris, particles, and impurities from fluid systems. The company’s strainers are built to withstand high pressures and offer exceptional performance. The product line includes:

Y-Type Strainers: These strainers feature a Y-shaped design, providing effective filtration and easy maintenance. They are suitable for applications where space is limited and where the flow can be interrupted during maintenance. Basket Strainers: ACME Fluid Systems’ basket strainers are designed to accommodate a removable stainless-steel mesh basket. They are ideal for applications requiring a large filtration area and prolonged service intervals. Duplex Strainers: Duplex strainers consist of two parallel strainer housings that allow continuous operation while one housing is being cleaned or serviced. They are commonly used in applications that require uninterrupted fluid flow.

Filters: ACME Fluid Systems offers a comprehensive range of filters to ensure optimal fluid purity and protect critical equipment. The filters are designed to efficiently remove contaminants, improve process efficiency, and prolong the lifespan of systems. The product line includes:

Cartridge Filters: These filters utilize replaceable cartridges to trap and remove particles, sediments, and impurities from the fluid. They are available in various sizes, configurations, and filtration ratings to meet specific application requirements. Bag Filters: ACME Fluid Systems’ bag filters are designed with a replaceable filter bag that efficiently captures solid contaminants. They are widely used in applications requiring high dirt-holding capacity and ease of maintenance. Media Filters: Media filters employ different types of filtration media, such as activated carbon or sand, to remove contaminants from the fluid. They are suitable for applications where specific impurities, odor, or color removal is required.

Filtration Systems: ACME Fluid Systems provides complete filtration systems that integrate multiple components to deliver efficient and reliable filtration solutions. These systems are designed to meet specific flow rates, filtration requirements, and industry standards. The product line includes:

Industrial Filtration Systems: ACME Fluid Systems offers customized industrial filtration systems for various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment. These systems ensure the removal of contaminants to maintain the purity of fluids and protect critical equipment. Water Filtration Systems: ACME Fluid Systems’ water filtration systems are designed to provide clean and safe drinking water for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. These systems effectively remove impurities, sediments, chemicals, and microorganisms to ensure high-quality water.

Our Working Module – ACME Fluid Systems

ACME Fluid Systems operates on a highly efficient working module that combines cutting-edge technology, skilled workforce, and industry expertise. The company follows a comprehensive approach that includes:

1. Research and Development: ACME Fluid Systems invests in continuous research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. This enables the company to design and produce state-of-the-art strainers, filters, and filtration systems that meet the evolving needs of industries.

2. Quality Control: The company places utmost importance on quality control. ACME Fluid Systems follows stringent quality management processes throughout the manufacturing cycle to ensure that each product adheres to international standards and meets the highest level of performance and reliability.

3. Customized Solutions: ACME Fluid Systems understands that each industry has unique requirements. The company’s experienced team works closely with clients to provide tailored solutions that address their specific filtration needs. From initial design to final implementation, ACME Fluid Systems ensures complete customer satisfaction.

4. Customer Support: ACME Fluid Systems takes pride in its dedicated customer support team that is available to assist clients at every stage. Whether it’s technical queries, product recommendations, or after-sales support, the company strives to provide prompt and comprehensive assistance to its valued customers.

“ACME Fluid Systems was founded with a vision to deliver premium quality fluid management solutions,” said Arpit Mehrishi, Founder at ACME Fluid Systems. “We are committed to upholding our founder’s legacy by providing innovative products, personalized solutions, and exceptional customer service. Our working module, combined with our skilled workforce, allows us to continuously meet and exceed the expectations of our clients.”

About ACME Fluid Systems

ACME Fluid Systems, founded by Arpit Mehrishi in 2023, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of strainers, filters, and filtration systems. The company is known for its premium quality products, affordability, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a focus on research and development, stringent quality control, customized solutions, and exceptional customer support, ACME Fluid Systems continues to be a trusted provider of fluid management solutions.

