Borengasser Family Dental in Fort Smith, AR, Provides Exceptional Fillings for Optimal Oral Health

Fort Smith, AR, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Borengasser Family Dental is delighted to offer top-quality dental fillings that restore and protect patients’ smiles. With a skilled team of dentists and advanced techniques, the practice ensures patients receive personalized care and long-lasting results for optimal oral health.

Maintaining optimal oral health is essential for a beautiful smile and overall well-being. Borengasser Family Dental, a trusted dental practice in Fort Smith, AR, is pleased to provide exceptional dental fillings as part of their comprehensive range of dental services. With a commitment to patient satisfaction and a focus on quality, Borengasser Family Dental ensures that each filling is expertly placed, restoring both the function and appearance of patients’ teeth.

High-Quality Tooth-Colored Fillings: Borengasser Family Dental offers tooth-colored fillings made from composite resin material. These fillings blend seamlessly with the natural tooth color, providing a discreet and aesthetically pleasing solution for cavities, minor tooth damage, and tooth decay. The team at Borengasser Family Dental carefully selects the shade of the filling to match the patient’s teeth, resulting in a virtually invisible restoration. Precision and Comfort in Filling Placement: The dentists at Borengasser Family Dental employ advanced techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure precise and comfortable filling placement. With their expertise, they remove the decayed or damaged portion of the tooth, clean the area thoroughly, and meticulously fill it with the composite resin material. This meticulous approach guarantees a durable and long-lasting restoration while prioritizing patient comfort throughout the process. Benefits of Tooth-Colored Fillings: Tooth-colored fillings not only provide excellent functional restoration but also offer several advantages over traditional metal amalgam fillings. They are mercury-free, eliminating any concerns associated with mercury exposure. Additionally, tooth-colored fillings bond directly to the tooth structure, providing added strength and support. Furthermore, they require minimal tooth preparation, preserving more natural tooth structure. Natural-Looking Results and Enhanced Confidence: By using tooth-colored fillings, Borengasser Family Dental ensures that patients’ smiles maintain their natural beauty. These fillings seamlessly blend with the surrounding teeth, making them virtually indistinguishable. As a result, patients can enjoy restored oral health, enhanced confidence, and the ability to smile and laugh without hesitation.

Borengasser Family Dental is a trusted dental practice in Fort Smith, AR, committed to providing exceptional dental care for patients of all ages. Led by Dr. John Borengasser, Dr. Brooke Borengasser, and Dr. Matt Borengasser, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. With a patient-centric approach, advanced technology, and a compassionate team, Borengasser Family Dental is dedicated to ensuring optimal oral health and delivering personalized dental solutions for every patient.

For more information about dental fillings at Borengasser Family Dental or to schedule an appointment, please contact us at [Phone Number] or [Email Address]. Visit our website at www.borengasserdental.com to learn more about our practice and the services we provide.

Contact Information:

Borengasser Family Dental

Address: 3510 S 79th St #100 Fort Smith,

AR 72903

Phone:(479) 242-3340

Email: borengasserfamilydental2023@gmail.com

Website: www.borengasserdental.com