ODM Educational Group Felicitated as ‘Best Education Brand – 2023’ by The Economic Times

Bhubaneswar, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Educational Group, a distinguished name in the realm of education, has been recognized as the ‘Best Education Brand – 2023’ among esteemed educational institutions across India. The accolade was presented at a prestigious conclave organised by The Economic Times, showcasing the institution’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of education.





At the grand valedictory ceremony, held amidst much anticipation and excitement, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, the esteemed Chairman of ODM Educational Group, was bestowed with the honour by the esteemed Chief Guest, Shri Temjen Imna Along, the Honourable Minister of Education & Tourism of Nagaland. Dr. Minaketan was presented with a trophy and citation, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the field of education and his visionary leadership that has propelled ODM Educational Group to new heights.

Expressing his gratitude for this momentous achievement, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan remarked, “We are humbled and immensely proud to receive the esteemed title of ‘Best Education Brand – 2023’. This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff, and students who strive for brilliance every day.”

The conclave, with its overarching theme of “Making India a Global Education Hub: Aligning National, Regional and Global Education Targets,” brought together eminent personalities and thought leaders in the education sector. The event featured an esteemed panel of speakers, including Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader – Education and Skill Development at KPMG, Terence D’Souza, Creative Director & Associate Partner at Hotstuff Medialabs, and Ashok Varma, Partner at PwC India, who chaired various insightful discussions.

The conclave witnessed the participation of prominent speakers who shared their invaluable insights and perspectives on education and its role in shaping the future. Among the notable speakers were Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of the National Skill Development Council (NSDC), Naveen Kumar (IAS), Special Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, Prof. Sudhir Kumar Barai, Director of BITS Pilani, Col. Gopal Karukanaran, CEO of Shiv Nadar Schools, and Dr. Vivek Suneja, Head and Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at Delhi University, among others.

The presence of esteemed personalities such as Prahlad Kakkar, Abhi and Niyu, Chef Pankaj Bhaduria, and Yashraj Mukhate added a touch of creativity and inspiration to the conclave. The event also welcomed representatives from prestigious institutions, including Joyce Poan from UNESCO, Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal (Retd) from MEPSC, and Dr. Raul Rodriguez from Woxsen University.

This coveted recognition as the ‘Best Education Brand – 2023’ by The Economic Times serves as a testament to ODM Educational Group’s unwavering dedication to providing quality education and fostering a nurturing learning environment. The institution remains committed to its mission of empowering students and preparing them to excel in a dynamic and rapidly changing world.

About ODM Educational Group:

ODM Educational Group is a distinguished and renowned institution dedicated to providing a transformative educational experience. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, ODM stands as a beacon of innovation and academic brilliance. Our commitment to nurturing young minds goes beyond traditional learning, as we aim to instil values, foster critical thinking, and ignite a passion for knowledge. Through our state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and comprehensive programs, we empower students to become well-rounded individuals equipped for success in a dynamic world. At ODM, we believe in the power of education to shape a brighter future, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this noble endeavour.