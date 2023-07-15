Certified Mold Removal Launches Revamped Website

Minneapolis, USA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The local mold removal and fire water damage restoration company “CERTIFIED MOLD REMOVAL” is proud to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website that is https://certifiedmoldremovalminneapolis.com. After several months of going through various website themes re-design options and more website formats, the company has now release the final product.

Certified Mold Removal has been operating since 2019 after being present in this industry for many years. We are focused on domestic and large commercial losses and property preservation but currently increase in demand from homeowners prompted the change. Through the years, we have helped many businesses and private residences recover from the devastating impact of mold, fire and water damages, helping them get back to their regular life as quickly as possible. And we feel that we’ve done a good job on the mold removal and restoration services.

Now “Certified Mold Removal” operates in over major areas (service areas) in Minneapolis, Minnesota and surrounding areas such as St. Paul, Rochester, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Woodbury, Eagan, Lakeville, Blaine, Eden Prairie, Coon Rapids, Burnsville, Apple Valley, Edina, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Maplewood, Inver Grove Heights. If you are experiencing an emergency, call our emergency line at (612)-367-7767 for immediate response. We also provide 24X7 Emergency Services to any area.

About:

We are a certified mold removal company in Minneapolis. We provide water damage mitigation, fire damage restoration, and mold inspection and testing services at responsible price. Our team of highly skilled technicians has years of experience in handling various types of damage caused by water, fire, and mold. We use the latest technology and techniques to ensure that our services are effective and efficient.

Contact Us:

Address: 4353 Snelling Ave Minneapolis, MN 55406

Phone: 612 367 7767