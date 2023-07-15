Sandy, Utah, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Biasly Offers Premium Annual Membership at $25/yr for those who are political enthusiasts. You can Start a 10 Day Trial. Under this membership, you get everything for free, including expanded access to the website, turning off ads, premium analysis articles, polls and voting, and discussions. Daily/Weekly/Monthly Emails: Most Biased, Opinion, Economy, Political Leanings, Political Media Portrayals, etc. Also, you will get News Email alerts for 10 Topics of your choice, 10 Politicians of your choice, 10 Media Sources of your choice, and an advanced PolitiFilter (app only).

Biasly tackles the challenge of unreliable news, with 44% of American news being unreliable. Our AI-powered Bias Meter identifies political bias by analyzing articles daily. The algorithm is unbiased, learns from new data, and assesses tone and language. Our diverse analysts support the AI ratings with a seven-indicator approach. We prioritize objectivity, presenting a comprehensive view through reports from all political perspectives. We also provide media literacy education to K–12 students, equipping them with critical thinking skills and an awareness of media bias.

About Biasly: In response to a rising need to expose media biases in political news, we founded Biasly in 2017. In the polarized world of media narratives, we can sense the challenges people have when engaging in political discourse and consuming political content. We also recognize that it will be crucial to educate the next generation about political biases in a society that is getting more and more dependent on screens.

Company: Biasly

Address: 7840 S. 700 E.

City: Sandy

State: UT

Zip code: 84070

Tel: 801-433-9557

E-mail ID: info@biasly.com