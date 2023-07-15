Leave The Heat Outside With Cooling Services From Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing

Indianapolis, Indiana, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Now is definitely not the time to go without air conditioning. Temperatures in the Indianapolis area are starting to rise, making it uncomfortable to spend extended time outdoors unless there is a pool or lake involved. For homes and businesses, this means turning on the air conditioner and virtually having it run every day till fall. Unfortunately, during the high usage months, AC issues can occur.

Should a customer experience any type of AC issue this summer, professional services are only a phone call away. Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing answers the call with comprehensive cooling services available. These include quality AC installation, repairs, and preventative maintenance. Their team is also available 24/7 for emergency services. So should a customer experience an AC breakdown, they can always reach out for assistance.

What if emergency services are needed? Will customers pay an outlandish after-hours service fee? Not with Complete Comfort. They never charge after-hours fees. That is because comfort first is something the company truly believes in.

Worried that an old AC is unserviceable? The certified technicians at the local Indianapolis HVAC company have years of training and experience in handling all brands and models. Though should it be time to replace, customers can look to them for installations too. They truly have made heating and cooling a one-stop shop for homeowners and businesses in the area.

Complete Comfort isn’t just a cooling specialist. They also extend indoor air quality solutions. Owner Kenneth Hale mentions, “We’re also a trusted source of indoor air quality products and solutions in Greenwood, offering whole-home air cleaners and humidifiers, in-duct air purifiers, and UV lights.” These are excellent options for removing allergens, dander, bacteria, and viruses from the air.

It’s not too late to have maintenance done, either! Though preventative maintenance is preferred before summer starts, anytime is a good time. Maintenance can keep systems more energy efficient and prevent breakdowns. Mr. Hale adds, “We also offer maintenance agreements that make staying on top of your home’s comfort systems more affordable and hassle-free than ever.”

For over a decade, Complete Comfort has served customers for all their HVAC needs. From regular service visits to emergency after-hours support, customers can stay comfortable this summer with the professional services that are guaranteed.

To request services now or to request an appointment, call (317) 300-5451.

For more information about Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing, please visit their website

https://completecomfortgo.com/.