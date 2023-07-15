Fast and reliable service guaranteed from Travis & Sons Plumbing & Rooter

Fountain Hills, AZ, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —With a highly trained and qualified team of professionals, Travis & Sons Plumbing & Rooter is renowned for its rapid deployment in meeting plumbing issues across the Fountain Hills community.

Every plumbing problem is an emergency, whether blocked drains, leaks of varying sizes inside and outside the house, or water heater breakdowns. Over the past 35 years, Travis & Sons Plumbing & Rooter have seen every conceivable challenge and tackled it with reliability and nothing short of industry-beating craftsmanship.

As a trusted local plumbing company, their experts are dedicated to providing a value-added service for clients as efficiently as possible and ensuring their lives can return to normal. They are highly adaptable and can handle issues ranging from slab leak detection, sewer repair, and installation to straightforward plumbing problems.

A company spokesman said: “Each and every one of our team is committed to excellence and is highly involved in all work we perform. We strive to answer every call and be highly responsive to a client’s plumbing needs. We respond quickly to all service requests and dispatch our plumbers as quickly as possible.”

Apart from solving problems, the company is renowned for its efficient maintenance programs. Being proactive can help prevent issues from arising, and proper inspection and annual water testing is a crucial service.

One of their target areas is ensuring that a water heater is working effectively. Having a water heater stop working is never fun. While repairs can sometimes fix the issue, other times, you might be looking at a whole new water heater replacement if the entire system has fallen into disrepair.

However, with inspections and tests, the company can keep an eye on all potential issues you may face and fix them as they arise. “We look for unusual corrosion or faulty parts,” said a company official. “We also test the water pressure and clean or flush out any areas, where needed. Inspecting the water heater and testing different parts of the water help ensure that a huge disaster is unlikely to happen.”

