Revolutionary Insulation Solutions: Rockwool Flexi Slab and Rockwool RWA45

Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining, a leading independent insulation supplier, is proud to introduce two innovative products that are set to transform the construction industry. Rockwool Flexi Slab and Rockwool RWA45 are the latest additions to our extensive range of high-quality insulation solutions.

Rockwool Flexi Slab is a versatile and flexible insulation product designed to provide exceptional thermal and acoustic performance. Manufactured by Rockwool, a renowned name in the insulation industry, Flexi Slab is ideal for use in both commercial and residential projects. With its excellent sound absorption capabilities, it effectively reduces noise transmission, making it an ideal choice for soundproofing applications. Its flexibility allows for easy installation in various spaces, ensuring a seamless fit and maximising efficiency.

Key Features of Rockwool Flexi Slab:

– Exceptional thermal insulation properties

– Excellent acoustic performance, reducing noise transmission

– Versatile and flexible, suitable for a range of applications

– Easy installation and handling

– Non-combustible, enhancing fire safety

– Environmentally friendly and sustainable

Another remarkable product offered by Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining is rockwool rwa45. This high-density insulation slab is specifically engineered to deliver outstanding thermal performance in commercial and industrial settings. RWA45 is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, making it suitable for applications where fire protection is crucial. Its excellent thermal conductivity properties ensure optimal energy efficiency, reducing heating and cooling costs. Additionally, it provides exceptional acoustic insulation, creating a quieter and more comfortable environment.

Key Features of Rockwool RWA45:

– High-density insulation for superior thermal performance

– Excellent fire resistance properties

– Effective sound absorption, improving acoustic comfort

– Durable and long-lasting

– Easy to handle and install

– Environmentally sustainable

As an independent insulation supplier, Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining is committed to providing top-quality materials to meet the diverse needs of the construction industry. Thermal insulation, ceiling systems, fire protection, HVAC, interiors, roofing and cladding, fixings, rain screen and curtain walling, and render systems are among the many products we offer. With partnerships with leading manufacturers, we ensure our customers have access to the best insulation and dry lining materials available.

Since our establishment in 2009, our company has become a trusted name in the industry. Our experienced sales staff possesses in-depth knowledge and expertise to assist customers with their specific requirements. We take pride in offering excellent customer service and ensuring our clients receive the highest level of satisfaction.

With our commitment to quality and innovation, it has become the preferred choice for all insulation needs. Our products are rigorously tested to meet industry standards, guaranteeing their reliability and performance. Whether it’s thermal insulation, acoustic solutions, or dry lining materials, we have the expertise and product range to cater to diverse project requirements.



Our comprehensive range of products at our company encompasses various essential categories for construction projects. We offer top-of-the-line thermal insulation solutions, ensuring optimal energy efficiency and creating comfortable living and working environments. Our ceiling systems are designed to enhance aesthetics while providing superior performance. When it comes to acoustic insulation, our products effectively minimise noise transmission, ensuring peace and tranquillity.

About Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining:

Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining is an independent insulation supplier with a reputation for excellence since 2009. We offer a wide range of products, including thermal insulation, ceiling systems, fire protection, HVAC, interiors, roofing and cladding, fixings, rain screen and curtain walling, and render systems.