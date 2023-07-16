MB2 Entertainment to offer summer-long Backyard BBQ specials

SANTA CLARITA, CA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Nothing says summer like a backyard BBQ, and this year you can skip the extra trip to the grocery store because MB2 Entertainment is inviting you and all your friends to the best backyard BBQ in town.

From live music in the beer garden to new menu options and delicious seasonal drinks, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy at MB2 in Santa Clarita this summer.

MB2 is throwing the can’t-miss, family party of the season with their Backyard BBQ specials. Guests can stop by from June 5 to September 3 to take advantage of free lawn games including corn hole and giant versions of Jenga and Connect 4 and try the seasonal Backyard BBQ menu items.

The limited-time Backyard BBQ menu features California-inspired favorites like Elote, an Asada Plate, a Strawberry Shortcake Shake and a quarter pound, all beef, bacon-wrapped hot dog with chipotle aioli, roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions, pico de gallo and sour cream called the Turbo Dog.

And because it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, guests can pair their meal with new adult libations including a Sunday Shandy, Summer Sangria, Twisted Tea Lemonade or a Beer-Mosa.

Once visitors have ordered their favorite BBQ dish and drink, they can sit back, relax and enjoy Live Music on the Lawn featuring live music from a variety of local bands on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer.

In addition to these summer specials, MB2 is introducing a variety of new, permanent menu items including a Hawaiian pizza, delicious sandwiches, burgers and more on May 30.

After guests have chilled out in the beer garden at the Backyard BBQ, they can experience the other family-fun attractions at MB2, like the region’s only Omni Arena, mini golf, kart racing, axe throwing, laser tag, bowling and more.

For more information about MB2 Entertainment, visit https://mb2entertainmentscv.com/.

About MB2 Entertainment

MB2 Entertainment is a seven-acre, entertainment facility located in Santa Clarita, California. The entertainment center has several attractions, from kart and drift racing, to bowling and more. With a full restaurant and multiple bars on site, MB2 Entertainment is the ultimate location to play, dine, drink and more.