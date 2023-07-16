ESPN Unveils Exclusive SlamBall Summer Broadcast Schedule of More Than 60 Hours of Action

BRISTOL, Conn., 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — ESPN today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023 season of SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampolines. SlamBall launches into action on Opening Night, Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. The Opening Night telecast will include three games, beginning with Rumble vs. Mob and continuing with Slashers vs. Lava, and concluding with a showdown between the winners of each match.

ESPN+ will air the entire season of games beyond those on ESPN and ESPN2. The season culminates with the SlamBall Championship Game on Thursday, August 17, at 11 p.m. on ESPN2.

All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with ticket sales beginning on Thursday, July 6. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.slamballleague.com.

2023 SlamBall Television Schedule*:
Date, Time (ET), Platform
Fri, July 21, 7 p.m., ESPN
Fri, July 21, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, July 22, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, July 22, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, July 23, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, July 23, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, July 27, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, July 27, 11 p.m., ESPN
Fri, July 28, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Fri, July 28, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, July 29, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, July 29, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, July 30, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, July 30, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, August 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, August 3, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Fri, August 4, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Fri, August 4, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, August 5, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, August 5, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, August 6, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, August 6, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, August 10, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+
Thu, August 10, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Fri, August 11, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Fri, August 11, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, August 12, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sat, August 12, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, August 13, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
Sun, August 13, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Tue, August 15, SlamBall Playoffs, TBD, ESPN+
Thu, August 17, SlamBall Championship Game, 11 p.m., ESPN2

*schedule subject to change

For more information about SlamBall exclusively on ESPN, please visit ESPN Press Room.

About SlamBall:
Launched originally in 1999 by founders Mason Gordon and Mike Tollin, SlamBall is a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment property with a rich history of success in the United States and in markets around the world. It is a compelling hybrid combination of the best elements of basketball, football and hockey, infused with the essence of a video game come to life. The new, enhanced league is set for relaunch in the summer of 2023. Amid the current resurgence of interest in alternate sports, the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall has garnered more than 200 million views on social media, offering a powerful foundation of fandom for the sport’s revival.

