Chanimal Releases Industry’s First Commercial PRM Built With WordPress

Includes everything needed to build a partner program, a “Partner Program In-A-Box™”

AUSTIN, Texas, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Chanimal, a high-tech channel resource and training company since 1994, announced its Chanimal Partner Portal, created as a Partner Program In-A-Box™ for new partner programs.

It is the first commercial PRM built with WordPress and inherited the strengths of the world’s most popular content management system, or CMS. Leveraging over 60,000 plug-ins, it makes it easy to add features quickly, reducing development and user costs.

The program includes over 100 of the industry policies, agreements, templates and processes developed by Chanimal and put to the test while building over 600 channel programs including: Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, Citrix, GE, Disney, etc. It is also the same content used to train over 10,000 channel managers at Chanimal University.

“It solves the need for a fast, affordable and powerful reseller content portal,” Chanimal CEO Ted Finch said. “The built-in partner systems and content allows you to prove out your reseller model and produce revenue before getting locked into an expensive PRM system.”

Unlike most Partner Relationship Managers that range from $24,000-60,000 per year, the portal can reside on your servers, or an affordable ISP, is a one-time expense, includes unlimited partners, automatic updates and an initial 10 hours of support and training. It is priced at $6,999 for a one-time payment, $999 per month for 10 months or free with Chanimal Micro Consulting at $2,750 per month.

As part of the all-inclusive “In-A-Box” concept, it includes one free Certified Channel Manager course valued at $1,995, along with coupons for 75% off for additional team members if enrolled within the first 30 days of purchase. The offer expires Aug. 31.

Although built with WordPress, it includes custom coding and integration to transform it into a PRM. Originally exclusive to Chanimal and SaaSMAX clients, the portal will now be released commercially and includes a free and discounted channel training through the company’s Chanimal University.

CEO of Partner Optimizer Dina Moskowitz is one of the top 50 of channel influencers and top women of the channel, according to CRN, and said she has witnessed Finch successfully utilize this portal with over two dozen of joint clients.

“The vendor response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Moskowitz said. “It’s great to see it finally released commercially.”

The Chanimal Partner Portal averages 10 minutes to clone, and only a few hours to personalize. It includes a resource library, co-branded collateral, lead and MDF management, newsletter distribution, live chat, access control for levels, deal registration, partner locator, business planning, partner forum, competitive intelligence tracking, partner onboarding, an LMS for certification and a complete affiliate management system.

“It doesn’t do much good to have a great partner program and portal if you don’t know how to run it,” Finch said. So, the initial promo includes the industry standard Certified Channel Manager™ course.

About Chanimal

Chanimal has provided channel training, certification, consulting and channel content since 1994. With over 600 clients including: Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, GE, Motorola, HP, Dell, Sony, Disney, Hasbro, Apple and Intel. Chanimal runs the world’s #1 best-selling Channel Certification program with over 10,000 trained. The founder grew the world’s largest channel launch company from 13 to 4,000 people, while executing over 1 million channel promotions, wrote the marketing plan for Netscape, published AOL, helped form Red Storm Entertainment with Tom Clancy and was a VP Marketing with GE, VP with Goldmine, and Sr VP Marketing with Motorola.

www.Chanimal.com

www.ChanimalUniversity.com

Contact:

Ted Finch, CEO

Chanimal, Inc.

512-263-9618

chanimal@chanimal.com