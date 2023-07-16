Supreme Auto Care Presents a Free 30-Point Inspection with Every Oil Change or Tire Change/Rotation.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Supreme Auto Care, renowned for its exceptional auto care services, is delighted to offer a complimentary 30-point inspection with every oil change or tire change/rotation. This comprehensive inspection ensures the overall health and performance of your vehicle. Experience the highest level of auto care at Supreme Auto Care.

During oil change services, Supreme Auto Care’s expert technicians go above and beyond by comprehensively inspecting vital components, including wiper blades, lights, belts, and chassis, among others. They exclusively use premium motor oil and replace the oil filter when necessary, ensuring optimal engine performance. Furthermore, Supreme’s tire change services offer a wide range of exceptional options, such as winter tire changes, rim repairs, flat tire fixes, all-season tire supply, seasonal tire changes, and maintenance services. Don’t miss out on the incredible opportunity to receive a complimentary 30-point inspection with every oil change or tire change/rotation at Supreme Auto Care. Visit their location today in Hamilton, Ontario, to schedule an appointment and experience the highest level of auto care available.

Supreme Auto Care is your one-stop solution for all your automotive needs. Supreme’s wide range of services covers everything from oil changes to brake services, tire changes to repairs, suspension services, windshield replacements, tinting, safety inspections, wheel alignment, muffler exhaust and repair, fleet services, engine diagnostics, and AC repairs. Whatever your vehicle requires, Supreme Auto Care’s experienced team is here to provide the highest quality of service and ensure your car is in top condition.

Take advantage of the exclusive offer: a free 30-point inspection with any oil change or tire change/rotation at Supreme Auto Care! Enhance your vehicle’s performance and safety today. Call Supreme Auto Care at +1 905-531-0995 or email info@supreme-auto.ca to schedule an appointment. Visit the Supreme Auto Care website at https://www.supreme-auto.ca/ for more information. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience top-notch auto care services. Visit Supreme Auto Care at 790 Main St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1L4.

About the Author:

Abdul, the founder of Supreme Auto Care, established this family-owned auto repair shop in 2016. He graduated from Mohawk College with an “Ontario Auto-Technician Certificate” and had always aspired to have his own auto-repair facility. Initially, he started with a one-bay garage space and later became part of one of the store-front mechanic shops located on Upper Sherman and Limeridge in Hamilton, Ontario. Abdul’s primary focus in this business is to provide his customers with supreme service, transparency, and full care for their vehicles, which is the origin of the name “Supreme Auto Care.”

Contact Details:

Contact Number: +1 905-531-0995

Email ID: info@supreme-auto.ca