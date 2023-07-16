Wellness Travel’s Global Impact Highlighted at International Wellness Travel Expo 2023

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The recently concluded International Wellness Tourism Expo (iWT) proved to be a resounding success, underscoring the increasing influence of wellness tourism around the world. The event, hosted at Tokyo Big Sight, brought together over 200 local and international exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in the realm of wellness. Visitors were treated to a diverse range of zones dedicated to nature activities, hot springs, medical tourism, ‘workcation’, and team building, providing ample opportunities to explore and engage.

The seminar programme at iWT was a major highlight, featuring 10 industry experts who shared invaluable insights on the potential of wellness tourism. From workcation recommendations to the development of enticing travel products and strategies for boosting the tourism industry, attendees gained valuable knowledge from these esteemed speakers. Furthermore, iWT went above and beyond by offering exclusive services, including interpreter, mapping, and matchmaking services, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience for all participants.

Following its resounding success, iWT is already gearing up for its next edition, which will feature an exciting addition: the 1st Tourism Marketing Expo. This concurrent show will spotlight remarkable products and services encompassing tourism DX, inbound measures, labour shortage solutions, high-added-value solutions, and promotion services for travellers. Both events are scheduled to be held from May 8–10, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. Anticipation is high for this upcoming gathering, which promises to offer a more comprehensive exploration of the thriving wellness tourism industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover venues that epitomise the essence of wellness experiences, characterised by tranquilly, rejuvenation, and solace.

As iWT continues to spearhead the advancement of the global wellness tourism industry and advocate for the importance of physical and mental well-being through wellness travel, it extends an open invitation to all. Embark on this transformative journey with iWT and become an integral part of the ongoing movement that shapes the future of wellness tourism, creating a world where well-being rightfully takes center stage.