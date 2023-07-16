Remington College Dallas Campus expands offerings with Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma program and Culinary Management Associate of Applied Science program

DALLAS, Texas, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College Dallas Campus is expanding its offerings to students with two new, hybrid culinary programs. Enrollment for the Culinary Essentials Diploma Program and the Culinary Management Associate of Applied Science program is now open and classes start soon.

The Culinary Essentials Diploma Program and Culinary Management Degree Program provide training in safety and sanitation as well as hands-on experience working in an instructor-supervised kitchen. Students will learn restaurant management, nutrition, event planning and small business management skills.

The Diploma Program typically takes eight months for full-time students to complete and the Degree Program typically takes 24 months to complete.1 Both programs are designed to prepare students for a number of entry-level positions in the food service industry.2

When students successfully complete all program requirements, graduates will receive a Diploma in Culinary Skills or an Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Culinary Management.

The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning students will complete some portions of the program online and some portions on campus.

Remington College Dallas Campus is located at 9451 Lyndon B. Johnson FWY, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75243

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Knoxville, TN, operates 12 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

1 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

2 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.