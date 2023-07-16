Introducing Family Garden: Bringing Fresh Fruits Home Delivery to Chennai

Chennai, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Family Garden, a leading provider of premium quality produce, is delighted to announce the launch of its fruit home delivery service in Chennai. This innovative service aims to revolutionize the way residents of Chennai access and enjoy fresh, hand-picked fruits conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time to shop for fresh and healthy produce can be a challenge. Family Garden understands the importance of providing customers with a convenient solution. With the new fruit home delivery service, Chennai residents can now indulge in a vast variety of seasonal and year-round fruits without leaving their homes.

“At Family Garden, we are passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles and making fresh produce accessible to all,” said Mr.Paulpandi , the CEO of Family Garden. “Our fruit home delivery service is designed to provide ultimate convenience, ensuring that our customers can enjoy the goodness of nature’s bounty without compromising on quality or freshness.”

Family Garden sources its fruits directly from trusted farmers and suppliers, guaranteeing the highest standards of quality and freshness. Each fruit is carefully selected, handpicked, and meticulously inspected to ensure that only the finest produce reaches the customers’ homes. With a commitment to sustainability, Family Garden supports local farmers and communities, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

Customers can enjoy a wide selection of fruits, ranging from local favorites like mangoes, bananas, and papayas, to exotic delights like dragon fruit and kiwi. The service offers customization options, allowing customers to create personalized fruit baskets or select specific quantities of their favorite fruits. With flexible delivery options, customers can schedule their deliveries at their convenience, making it easier than ever to incorporate fresh fruits into their daily routines.

To celebrate the launch of the fruit home delivery service, Family Garden is offering an exclusive promotion for new customers. Those who sign up within the first month will receive a special discount on their first order, ensuring that everyone can experience the convenience and delight of having fresh fruits delivered to their doorstep.

For more information about Family Garden and their fruit home delivery service, please visit https://www.familygarden.in/ . Follow Family Garden on social media platforms for updates, promotions, and healthy living tips.

About Family Garden:

Family Garden is a leading provider of premium quality fruits and vegetables, committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable practices. With a wide range of fresh produce and innovative delivery services, Family Garden aims to make nutritious food easily accessible to individuals and families in Chennai.

Media Contact:

Mr.S. Paulpandi

Family Garden,

+91 80121 34444

familygardenchennai@gmail.com