CRMJetty Announces Partnership with JBO CONSULTING for Digital Project Management

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — CRMJetty, a leading CRM solutions company, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with JBO CONSULTING, a trusted expert in managing digital projects. This partnership aims to combine the strengths and expertise of both companies to deliver exceptional digital solutions and support to our valued customers.

JBO CONSULTING specializes in providing comprehensive support for digital project management, offering a wide range of services from requirement analysis and specifications drafting to project realization, approval, and ongoing maintenance. With a focus on the automotive and motorcycle distribution sectors, JBO CONSULTING excels in deploying digital solutions and engineering, ensuring excellent service delivery.

“A goal without a plan is called a wish,” said a famous French author, Antoine de Saint Exupéry,” started Joël Bortoluzzi, adding, “With 25 years of experience supporting business and digital development, particularly within car manufacturers and their distribution networks, I have been committed to driving change and providing expertise in various areas such as the deployment of digital solutions, training, implementation of best practices, and data processing. Our key missions have included coaching and training automotive distributors, implementing digital video solutions for renowned brands, executing data mining projects, and implementing lead management systems. Through this partnership with Biztech and the CRM solutions PortalXpand, our objective is to offer turnkey, tailor-made solutions to automotive distribution and mobility companies. We are dedicated to delivering quality services on demand and supporting the industry players in their technological and managerial transitions. Together, we will build the strategic plan for your digitalization, making adopting new business tools and processes seamless with our agile methods and customer-centric culture.”

“We are excited to bring together our tools and development process to meet the advanced experience of JBO CONSULTING. Our work together will benefit our customers greatly with our combined expertise. We are excited to see what this partnership brings us, and look forward to the exciting challenges!” said Maulik Shah, CEO of CRMJetty.

Through the partnership between CRMJetty and JBO CONSULTING, automotive distribution and mobility companies can unlock a host of benefits. The collaboration will offer comprehensive digital solutions, providing tailored and high-quality services to enhance their digital presence and streamline operations. With JBO CONSULTING’s expertise in the automotive and motorcycle distribution sectors, coupled with CRMJetty’s industry experience, customers can expect innovative and effective solutions that address their unique challenges. Moreover, the partnership will ensure smooth technological and managerial transitions, offering dedicated support and guidance to organizations adopting new business tools and processes.

We are excited about the potential of this partnership and are confident that it will deliver immense value to our customers. By joining forces, CRMJetty and JBO CONSULTING are committed to driving digital transformation and empowering automotive distribution and mobility companies to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About CRMJetty:

CRMJetty, a subsidiary of Biztech Consulting and Solutions Pvt. Ltd., specializes in providing robust and customizable portal solutions for CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems. With a focus on data security and seamless integration, CRMJetty offers a wide range of products tailored for various CRM platforms like Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Suite, Sugar. Their extensive experience in CRM portal development, coupled with their commitment to customer satisfaction, has led to over 120 successful custom portal integrations. CRMJetty’s solutions empower businesses to enhance their CRM capabilities, streamline processes, and improve customer interactions, all while ensuring data security and minimizing complexities.

About JBO CONSULTING:

JBO CONSULTING is a highly respected company specializing in digital project management. With expertise in the automotive and motorcycle distribution sectors, they provide comprehensive support from needs analysis to project realization. Led by CEO Joel BORTOLUZZI, with 25 years of experience in business and digital development, they excel in implementing digital solutions, training, and data processing. Their notable achievements include deploying video solutions for renowned automotive brands and executing data mining projects. Through the partnership with CRMJetty, JBO CONSULTING aims to offer turnkey, tailor-made solutions to automotive distribution and mobility companies, supporting them in technological and managerial transitions with agile methods and a customer-centric approach.

