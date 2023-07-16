Cloud Analogy Appoints Mr. Narendra Marwah as Chief Finance Officer

Noida, India, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Narendra Marwah has been appointed as Chief Finance Officer at Cloud Analogy CRM Specialist Limited. As a member of the higher authority in the hierarchy, Mr. Marwah will manage all financial activities in the company.

Mr. Marwah holds over 25 years of leadership experience managing India & International Accounting, Finance, and Transfer Pricing. He earned his postgraduate degree in Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and completed his B.Com from Rajasthan University.

He has in-depth knowledge and experience in implementing US GAAP, Indian GAAP, Transfer Pricing, SEC, and Sox & worked with Big 4 on restructuring, M&A, and consulting assessments. He is proficient in setting up Finance & Compliance operations in various countries, including USA & UK. Operations include improving systems and processes implementation, ERP Systems for effective management, and internal controls. He has served on the Board of US Global companies as India’s Representative Director. He is a Member of the Management team of various Business Schools.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Dubedi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Analogy, stated: “Mr. Marwah has proved himself to be an extraordinary personality from the business finance perspective. We believe that with his inclusion into our team, we can bring positive and remarkable business growth and thus help our customers fulfill their strategic goals.”

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is an ISO 9001, 27001, and 20000-1 certified Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner. It is a CRM Development Company offering services such as Salesforce implementation, Salesforce Development, Salesforce customization, Salesforce Lightning, Salesforce Classic, and more.

Additionally, they offer services including Full-Stack Development and Digital Marketing under their ForceBolt & Propel Guru services, respectively. For more information regarding Cloud Analogy, visit www.cloudanalogy.com.