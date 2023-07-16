Aptech Guwahati: Empowering Careers with Comprehensive Cabin Crew Training in Guwahati

Guwahati, Assam, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Aptech Guwahati, a renowned aviation training institute, is pleased to announce its comprehensive Cabin Crew Training program in Guwahati. Designed to equip aspiring individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge, this training program opens doors to exciting career opportunities in the aviation industry. Aptech Guwahati is committed to providing high-quality training that prepares students for a successful career as cabin crew professionals.

Cabin crew members play a vital role in ensuring the safety, comfort, and satisfaction of passengers during air travel. With the rising demand for trained cabin crew professionals, Aptech Guwahati recognizes the need for a specialized training program in Guwahati, empowering students to excel in this dynamic field.

The Cabin Crew Training at Aptech Guwahati covers a wide range of essential topics, including safety and emergency procedures, customer service, in-flight hospitality, grooming standards, communication skills, and more. The program is conducted by industry experts with extensive experience in the aviation sector, ensuring that students receive practical insights and knowledge.

By enrolling in the Cabin Crew Training program at Aptech Guwahati, students will benefit from state-of-the-art training facilities, practical hands-on sessions, mock drills, and interactive workshops. The institute also provides placement assistance to its students, connecting them with leading airlines and aviation companies for promising job opportunities.

Aspiring individuals who are passionate about the aviation industry and dream of a rewarding career as cabin crew members can now turn their aspirations into reality with Aptech Guwahati. To learn more about the Cabin Crew Training program and to take the first step towards an exciting career, visit their website at https://aptechguwahati.com/.

About Aptech Guwahati

Aptech Guwahati is a leading aviation training institute in Guwahati, dedicated to providing comprehensive and industry-relevant training programs. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Aptech Guwahati aims to groom individuals for successful careers in the aviation industry. The institute offers a range of courses, including Cabin Crew Training, Airport Management, Ground Staff Services, and more.

Company Name – Aptech Aviation Guwahati

Address – GS Rd, Guwahati, Assam – 781005

Contact Phone – +91 87210 90099

Company email – aptechghy@gmail.com

Website – https://aptechguwahati.com/